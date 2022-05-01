Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition – How To Find These 5 Easy-To-Miss Characters

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is out now on almost every major gaming platform. The classic JRPG has been remastered with a ton of new options and bonus content unlocked from the jump. However, with a staggering 40+ characters to collect over several playthroughs, some of the cast members are easy to miss out on.

That’s why we’ve crafted this list of 5 easy-to-miss characters in Chrono Cross and how to find them. We’re going to point you in the right direction of 5 of the most missable and easily locked out characters in the game, so read on for the details.

5 Easy-to-Miss Characters in Chrono Cross

1. Poshul

The lovable pink puffball Poshul is one of the easiest characters to miss in the game, mainly because it isn’t really explained how to recruit her at all. To recruit Poshul, you’ll need to go to the hut on the right side of Arni village at the start of the game and find the Heckran Bone under a bed upstairs. Next, take the Heckran Bone to Poshul in the field left of the main square.

Once you’ve selected the bone from your item menu while standing in front of her, she will accept your present and gladly join you as your very first party member. Poshul gives you an excellent edge in the first battles of Chrono Cross, where Serge would otherwise fight alone, so she’s well worth the effort of recruiting.

2. Leena

Since Leena is introduced to the player almost immediately in Chrono Cross, many players will be surprised to find that she never joins their team. That’s because, to recruit her, you have to refuse Kid’s offer to join you after the battle with Karsh at Serge’s grave. You have to say no to her three times in a row, but once you have, Leena will join your party the next morning in Arni Village.

The best part about this is that Kid will join you in Termina anyway after you meet the man polishing Viper’s statue. With that in mind, this is a true no-brainer and an easy way to recruit one of the most missable characters in the game

3. Mojo

Mojo is another Arni village recruit who players can easily miss if they’re not thoroughly exploring. To get Mojo on your team in Chrono Cross, you’ll need to go to the basement of one of the huts on the right side of the village. There you’ll find a fisherman who will gift you with a Shark Tooth while telling you about a crossroads in his life.

Take that Shark Tooth and present it to the same man in Another World who is a religious fanatic worshipping a straw doll. When you do, he’ll reel at its sight and send you away; however, as you’re leaving, the straw doll, Mojo, will come to life and join your party.

4. Glenn

The reason Glenn is missable is the same reason Leena is: you need to be sort of mean to Kid to recruit him. After Kid has been poisoned at Viper Manor, you’ll need to tell Korcha twice that you don’t know how to help her and can’t save her. Once you’ve done this, Macha, his mother, will join your party in his place.

After she takes you back to Termina, go to the entrance of Termina, where Glenn will be talking about trying to find a boat to go to Fort Dragonia. After this exchange, go back to Macha and the boat, where Glenn will approach and join the party automatically. One of the strongest and most plot central characters in Chrono Cross, Glenn is a character you’ll be glad to have on your team for the battles ahead.

5. Turnip

A little later in Chrono Chross, after obtaining the Ice Breath from the Water Dragon, you can recruit Turnip before going to Fort Dragonia. Simply go to Hermit’s Hideaway in Another World and use the Ice Breath from your item menu to cool the scorched earth, and this will allow Turnip to grow back in the Home World.

With this in mind, cross back over to Home World and go to the same spot with Poshul in your party. Poshul will dig Turnip up from the dirt, and voila, another new party member you could have easily missed along the way.