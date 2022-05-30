There’s nothing better than when you’re feeling all post-apocalyptic than diving into some open world zombie games. If you fancy bashing the undead to bits or simply want a bit of survival action in your back catalogue, why not check out this list of the 11 best Xbox Series X|S open world zombie games of all time? See if your favorite makes the list.

#11 Unturned

Publisher: Smartly Dressed Games, 505 Games

Developer: Smartly Dressed Games, Fun Labs

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS4

Release Date: July 2014

Unturned is a zombie survival game that asks players to live their way through each day in a zombie-infested open-world environment. Players will need to use their wits to locate weapons and supplies as well as manage their food, water and radiation levels to stay on top of their health meters. Unturned makes use of Roblox-style graphics which gives it a simple look but the game itself features a challenging combination of survival and combat mechanics that make it an engaging experience for players. The game also has different modes in multiplayer such as creative, RP, paintball and battle royale, to name a few. This makes for a varied survival experience that fans of open world zombie games will really enjoy.

#10 Dead Rising

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS4

Release Date: August 2006

The original Dead Rising sees players taking on the role of photojournalist Frank West who has to survive everyone’s worst nightmare; getting trapped inside a zombie-infested shopping mall. It’s an open-world experience, despite being set in one specific location, and allows players to scavenge and loot resources and materials from around the shopping mall to help them survive and fend off the horsed of zombies. Thrown into the mix are psycho humans that seem to also want to kill Frank and the fellow survivors he’ll need to rescue within the mall. On top of this is a time limit; players only have 72 hours to complete the game’s story and ensure survival.

#9 Dead Island Definitive Edition

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: Techland

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4

Release Date: September 2011

Dead Island Definitive Edition sees players taking on the roles of four playable survivors who find themselves as the only non-infected survivors of a deadly virus outbreak on an idyllic island. Players will need to survive the onslaught of the rest of the island’s zombie inhabitants as they search for supplies and try to find a way to make contact with the outside world. Dead Island makes greater use of melee combat weapons over firearms, although some guns can be used in later stages of the game. Primarily though, players will be fending off the hostels with a range of axes, swords, canes and knives, to name a few. This game gives the zombies different abilities too, so players will have to adapt their combat style to suit the type of attacker they’re dealing with.

#8 Dead Rising 3

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Capcom Vancouver

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: November 2013

The third entry into the Dead Rising series gives players a much more expansive open-world environment to explore. Of course, that world is still littered with zombies, and in this instalment of the franchise, there are more than ever before. In Dead Rising 3 players are also able to explore the world using different vehicles that players can craft using the game’s improved crafting system. This also extends to weapon crafting, meaning players can create ‘combo weapons’ to use when fending off the hordes. Dead Rising 3 also offers two-player co-op gameplay, meaning you can team up with friends to take on the zombie-infested world together.

#7 State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Undead Labs

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: May 2018

The Juggernaut Edition of the popular zombie survival game State of Decay 2 sees players returning to Trumbull Valley in an improved and optimised version of the original release. There are new open-world maps to explore as you fight off the hordes of zombies that have infected the post-apocalyptic American state setting and try to build a new community of survivors. Players will need to set off on missions to scavenge for loot and medical supplies as they work to establish bases across each map and wrestle back control of the landscape from the fearsome zombies that wander across it. This edition also features the hideous Juggernaut zombies, that take pretty much an entire group of survivors to take down. It’s great fun and strangely relaxing, as far as open-world zombie games go.

#6 DayZ

Publisher: Bohemia Interactive

Developer: Bohemia Interactive, Dean Hall

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4

Release Date: December 2013

A game for those who like their zombie-based survival adventures to be particularly challenging, DayZ really throws players in at the deep end. The main aim of the game is simply to survive for as long as possible in a harsh, brutal open-world environment that’s filled with both zombies and 60 or so other players who are all fighting to stay alive. Players will need to hunt and scavenge for whatever resources they can find using any means necessary, meaning that player interactions with others in this multiplayer sandbox can turn hostile very quickly. It’s not just the zombies that are out to get you in DayZ! A change in the weather or a chance encounter with another player can turn your luck instantly. It’s really good fun but definitely a challenge.

#5 Strange Brigade

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Release Date: August 2018

Strange Brigade takes players back to the Egyptian deserts of the 1930s for an epic treasure hunting adventure filled with zombies, mummies and a range of other mythological terrors. This game makes use of cooperative gameplay quite heavily, meaning that players will be best off teaming up with friends in order to work through the various combat encounters and puzzles they’ll be presented with in Strange Brigade. Exploration is a big part of the game, with trap-filled tombs to discover and ancient ruins to hunt for riches in. Strange Brigade can be played solo but for maximum zombie-beating adventures, its emphasis is very much on teamwork, so grab your friends and get ready to send some foul beasts back to the Underworld.

#4 Dysmantle

Publisher: 10tons Ltd

Developer: 10tons Ltd

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 2020

Dysmantle is a post-apocalyptic survival experience in which players need to find a way to escape a hostile island environment. After the world’s end, the inhabitants of the island have turned pretty aggressive, and the now zombie-like population are well and truly out to get you. Dysmantle is unique in that the survival mechanics in-game are designed to help players thrive, unlike other zombie survival games where once you die, you die. This open-world setting is crammed with resources and materials for you to scavenge and craft with as you establish a base and try to claim back the land from the zombies.

#3 Dying Light

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Developer: Techland

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: January 2015

Dying Light is a highly popular survival horror that sees players exploring an open-world city environment that just so happens to be a quarantine zone. Of course, it’s quarantined because it’s full of pretty terrifying zombies. One of the key components of Dying Light is its focus on the dynamic day-night cycle, which has an effect on the aggression levels of the zombies that plague the city. Explore by day and the zombies are slower and less feral, but venture out at night and it’s a whole different ballgame. The game’s use of parkour mechanics enables players to escape from dangerous situations if they need to, but combat is also a large part of this game, with over 100 different weapons that have a range of different customisation and crafting options available. Dying Light is a great open-world zombie game for those who like to get the adrenaline pumping when they play.

#2 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: December 2021

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the recently released follow up to 2015’s Dying Light. It sees players once again exploring a zombie-filled open world environment and is set 22 years after the events of the first game. Players can still make use of the parkour mechanics that made the first game so popular but this time more emphasis is placed on melee combat than before. Dying Light 2: Stay Human also expands on the open-world gameplay that was introduced in Dying Light by introducing a huge new urban city for players to explore as they navigate the game’s storyline and try to survive against the infected undead that lingers in the city. The game has a number of choice-and-consequence based elements, meaning that there are a range of different endings to be explored and therefore there’s great replayability.

#1 7 Days To Die

Publisher: The Fun Pimps, Telltale Games

Developer: The Fun Pimps

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: December 2013

Despite still being in Early Access, 7 Days To Die is one of the most popular open world zombie games and it has so far sold 14 million copies. It puts together a combination of first-person-shooter mechanics with role-playing, tower defence and survival horror. The game puts a strong focus on crafting and building defences in order to hold off the zombies, but the sheer scale of the game’s open-world makes it ripe for RPG-style exploration too. 7 Days To Die features a dedicated world for the game’s main campaign, as well as a randomly-generated world setting that has over 550 unique locations to explore. You can pretty much do anything in this game, as long as you can survive and fight off the zombies you encounter on your adventures.