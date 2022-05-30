10 Best Switch Horse-Riding Games

We all wish we could have been a cowboy/girl, right? The dream of making a horsey best friend and riding them across some great plain, as the wind slices through your hair. It’s just a shame that you need to be capable of riding a horse to achieve these dreams really, isn’t it? But not to fear because that is where video games come in handy as they let you do all these things from the comfort of your own bedroom and without getting saddle sore. Come to think of it, some of the best games out there have you using a trusty mount to travel around on. But that of course got us thinking about what the best horse-riding games are, and how about titles available for the Nintendo Switch as well.

#10 My Riding Stables: Life with Horses

Publisher: familyplay

Developer: Sproing

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo DS, Wii

Release Date: March 2014

The first game on this list of the best horse-riding games is the incredibly disappointing My Riding Stables: Life with Horses. A concept that every horse-riding fan wanted; they had longed for this day, a horse-riding simulation game that lets you live out those childhood dreams. The problem was that the graphics were extremely poor, the controls were super confusing, and the Nintendo Switch version was panned by fans who said it was a far inferior game to the already disappointing Wii version – now, that really says it all, doesn’t it? Young children might enjoy this game but when you start getting above the age of 6, that’s when it becomes very tedious.

#9 Darksiders 2

Publisher: THQ

Developer: Vigil Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Release Date: August 2011 (Switch August 2019)

A hack and slash adventure role-playing game that was the sequel to Darksiders 1. The story follows the efforts of player character Death, who sets out to clear his brother’s name, who stands accused of wiping out humanity – now that’s quite the claim to escape. Darksiders 2 became one of the most expensive video games to develop of all time (a lofty $50 million), and what did you get for that? Well, the gameplay is an obvious improvement on its predecessor, but it lacks the thematical story of the first which is a giant shame, and the game ultimately fell short of what the company was expecting.

#8 Darksiders 1

Publisher: THQ

Developer: Vigil Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Release Date: January 2010 (Switch April 2019)

The first game (and the better game) takes inspiration from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, with players taking on the role of the Horseman War (the brother to the sequel’s protagonist). This hack and slash game is great fun but came with some minor technical bugs, but the voice-acting is top-notch (Mark Hamill and Troy Baker both lend their voices), the combat is great, and the replay value is very high – this is a great and fascinating world with a great story. It’s a shame that the sequel couldn’t quite reach the heights of this game, as it could have led to a much bigger series.

#7 Windstorm: Ari’s Arrival

Publisher: Mindscape

Developer: Aesir Interactive

Platform: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: March 2019

The official game that is based on the underwhelming film of the same name, where players experience the story of Ari, as she arrives in the Alpine area and quickly becomes friends with a horse called Windstorm. The two of them team up to go on exciting horse-riding adventures and discover the true meaning of friendship. This is just one of the really sweet and relaxing horse-riding games that really hits the spot if you’re after something therapeutic. It is far more superior than its basic predecessor Ostwind/Windstorm, and if there are any fans of the series then they should just jump straight to this game.

#6 Phar Lap: Horse Racing Challenge

Publisher: Tru Blu Games

Developer: Prodigy Design Limited

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date: March 2019 (Switch January 2020)

So here we have it, the first pure horse-racing game on the list, the actual aim of the game is to win championship after championship, who’d have thought that? But seriously, this is a really fun game and pretty realistic, to tell the truth; the game has some tense moments as you’re coming down the final furlong, the horse management mechanics are also quite a treat because they are intricate and detailed. However, for all its good features it just about loses by a nose to better horse-racing games like Gallop Racer, but take nothing away from Phar Lap as it’s still a big bag of fun.

#5 Farming Simulator 20

Publisher: GIANTS Software

Developer: GIANTS Software

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Release Date: December 2019

Everyone is familiar with the Farming Simulator series, they have become some of the most beloved and realistic farming simulation games on the market, and Farming Simulator 20 is the latest one to be released from the series for the Switch. This game is not perfect by any means; it needs to be updated and there are certain restrictions and some other details that were omitted from the game that affect it slightly, but overall, this is a fantastic, easy to play simulator game that fans of the genre loved. And if that hasn’t sold it for you, just remember you can ride around on your horse across all that land you have without a care in the world, that’s why it’s one of the best horse-riding games.

#4 Kingdom Two Crowns

Publisher: Raw Fury

Developer: Stumpy Squid, Fury Studios, Coatsink

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Classic Mac OS

Release Date: December 2018

First thing is first, this little side-scrolling micro strategy game is absolutely gorgeous, it parades such an authentic aesthetic that it was always going to be loved. It has a lovely minimalistic feel that is wrapped in a gorgeous modern pixel art style; it is so unique, a little bit odd, but super engaging. Players take on the role of a monarch who rides around on their trusty steed recruiting loyal subjects, you must build your kingdom and protect it from a variety of greedy figures who are trying to steal everything you hold so precious – there is just no way you can let them do that, is there?

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 2011 (Switch November 2017)

There really isn’t much that separates the top three but still, a decision needed to be made, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim comes in at number three. This really was an astronomical game that hit the world by storm when it came out, creating a legion of fans that are still fanatical about it now, and the Switch release has allowed them to revisit this great game once again. This version has had remastered graphics and the infamous glitches have been smoothed out – a little bit anyway. This is a bold statement, but this Switch version could even be superior to its counterparts, it’s definitely a tough one to call.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Publisher: CD Projekt

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Platform: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: May 2015 (Switch October 2019)

This game really needs no introduction, but we’ll give it one anyway. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most recognizable and best games of all time; a truly absorbing story with interesting characters, in a world full of monsters, wizards, and anything else you can think of. What is great is the relationship Geralt has with his horse – the famously named Roach – and the two are inseparable throughout the entire game – one mission even lets you talk to your horsey friend). This Switch version was everything that the console versions had apart from its downgrade in graphics (which is to be expected), but this is still an unbelievable game whatever platform you experience it on, it’s one of the great horse-riding games.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Release Date: March 2017

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is truly an iconic game, maybe one of the most iconic of the modern era. It was game of the year (by a landslide as well might we add), and another game that hit the world like a gaming meteor. It has since gone on to be one of the biggest selling games of all time and is considered one of the greatest video games in history – that’s a couple of impressive accolades to be laden with. The Zelda franchise is known across the world, but Breath of the Wild took this brilliant and magical world and enhanced it by moving it into this cinematic and graphic-heavy new era, it’s well worthy of the top spot in this best Switch horse-riding games.