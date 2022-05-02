How does the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding Work in Final Fantasy 14

If you find true love in Final Fantasy 14, then you can do the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding—this is a mutually beneficial event that can help you to grow stronger with your partner in the game. You’ve probably seen the Ceremony of Eternal bonding mentioned on the launcher quite a few times and may have even been invited to a friend’s ceremony.

What is the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding?

The Ceremony of Eternal Bonding is an in-game wedding ceremony where any two players can get married. There are different levels of the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding that you can choose from, depending on how much money you wish to spend. You can only be married to one character at a time in-game and will receive these bonuses for going through with the ceremony when around your partner, regardless of plan type.

Embrace Emote

Eternity Rings

Eternity Cake

Wedding Garments

You can invite up to 80 other players to see your special day, and you will get to keep your ceremony outfits. The invitations will be split between the two partners, with each getting 40 invites to send out. In addition, you will also be able to easily teleport to your partner’s location after the ceremony.

How Does the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding Work?

To participate in the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding, you must first complete the following requirements.

Complete Scions of the Seventh Dawn.

Reach level 50.

Choose a Ceremony plan from the Loadstone.

Set a date for your ceremony.

The Ceremony of Eternal Bonding has a basic edition that can be done for free. If you want a fancy wedding and more exclusive in-game items, then you can pay $20 for the Gold Plan or $40 for the Platinum Plan. At these levels, guests who attend your event will also receive the Bridesmoogle and Demon Box minion.

The Gold and Platinum Plans give you more attired choices and more ways to customize your ceremony venue. In addition, you must at least buy the Gold Plan to get the Ceremony Chocobo mount.

If you fail to show up to your ceremony, then you will need to re-register for another time, and you will not receive the bonuses.

What Ceremony of Eternal Bonding Plan Should I Choose in Final Fantasy 14?

The plan you choose is entirely up to you and your partner and how much money you want to spend. If you collect mounts and minions, then you should go for the Gold Plan. The Platinum Plan is mostly for players who are extremely into the game and want to splurge on a lavish ceremony as its main focus is adding in elaborate wedding attire and allowing players to customize the ceremony venue and music to their liking.

