Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – How To Unlock The Epilogue Ending

It is never the end… until you unlock the very special Epilogue in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. The ultimate ending to the ultimate enhanced edition, the Epilogue is here to give you a conclusion to one of the silliest meta-narratives in gaming. There is a special treat waiting for players that complete three specific tasks — tasks you might not even realize you’re doing. This is a strange game, and you can unlock as many endings as you want and never see the Epilogue. We’ll make life easier for you. If you’re eager to see one of the strangest “true” endings ever, here’s exactly how to get it done.

The Epilogue is a hidden ending exclusive to the Ultra Deluxe content. To reach it, you’ll need to get a lot of stuff done — essentially, you need to complete all the main story sections of the enhanced edition. There are three major steps you must complete.

To get the Epilogue Ending, You Must :

: Complete the New Content Ending path.

path. Complete the Six Collectibles Ending path.

path. Complete 4 Time Setting interactions on start-up.

The trickiest step is the third step — getting the 4 Time Setting interactions. To complete this step, you must set the time 4 times on 4 separate start-ups. Each time you start a new game, it will ask you to set the time. Don’t skip by setting the time at 12:00.

You need to set the time to the correct time twice . (You don’t actually need to set the correct time. You just need to set the clock to a time other than 12:00 — that’s the default.)

. (You don’t actually need to set the correct time. You just need to set the clock to a time other than 12:00 — that’s the default.) After setting the time “correctly” twice, the Narrator will tell you to set it to your favorite time for the third time. Set it to a new non-12:00 number on the third instance.

Get one more interaction and set the time a fourth time.

If you’ve completed the New Content and Six Collectibles Endings, the Epilogue will appear on the main menu. We’re done! But, if you need help with those other steps, here’s a quick rundown.

Getting The New Content & 6 Collectibles Endings

These two endings are required to unlock the Epilogue. Complete these endings and the four clock interactions on start-up to finally make the Epilogue available. Now you can truly complete your Stanley Parable experience.

New Content Ending

Your first step into an Ultra Deluxe world.

Complete two resets.

At the room with two doors, enter the left door .

. On the path to the Boss’s Room , enter the “ New Content ” door.

, enter the “ ” door. Enter it again after the reset.

Collectible Ending

Gotta find them all.

During the New Content Ending , collect the first of six collectibles.

, collect the first of six collectibles. Collect all six collectibles and reset.

Collectible #1 : During the New Content Ending . Find it in the area with the giant Stanley statue.

: During the . Find it in the area with the giant Stanley statue. Collectible #2 : In the Boss’s Room bathroom.

: In the bathroom. Collectible #3 : At the bottom of the stairs leading up to the Boss’s Room.

: At the leading up to the Boss’s Room. Collectible #4 : In the warehouse, drop down to the left of the cargo lift and cross the wooden beams .

: In the warehouse, drop down to the left of the cargo lift and . Collectible #5 : Also in the warehouse, drop down from the Cargo Lift and enter the room with the Blue / Red doors .

: Also in the warehouse, drop down from the Cargo Lift and enter the room with the . Collectible #6: Unlock the secret elevator in the Boss’s Room. Found directly opposite the elevator.

And that’s it! With the Epilogue done, you’ve officially (sorta) completed Ultra Deluxe. Enjoy. Now time to hunt down all those other endings you missed.