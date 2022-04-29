Final Fantasy 14: Ocean Fishing Guide

Final Fantasy 14 has some intresting side activities like Ocean Fishing to help give players a break from battles. While fishing may not be for everyone in the game, mastering crafting classes have a lot of benefits. Fishing allows you to catch fish needed for dishing and gives you more decoration options for your room.

What is Ocean Fishing in Final Fantasy 14

Ocean Fishing is essentially the dungeon of the fishing class. Unlike most Duties, though, you can only participate in Deep Sea Fishing at certain times, making it a bit harder to do. In the Duty, you will sail out on a bot from Limsa Lominsa and cast your lines off of the boat. There are four different fishing routes that are cycled through.

There are three different areas you will be able to fish in, and the more fish you catch, the higher your score will be. When you hit a certain number of points, you will be able to get special rewards such as a minion that follows you around.

This is a timed activity, and each section of the fishing tour is only open for a limited amount of time. There is no way to extend a section, and your character will automatically stop fishing when you transfer to a new area.

This is by far the quickest way to level up your fishing class, and even at higher levels, you will find yourself gaining tons of experience on each fishing trip.

How to Participate in Deep Sea Fishing in Final Fantasy 14

All you need to do is equip your fishing class and go to the docks in the Lower Decks of Limsa Lominsa. There you need to speak to Fhilsnoe to register for the duty, be aware the tour only happens every two hours. Regardless of whether the ship you are on fills up or not, the tour will start, and you will be teleported onto the boat from the area you are currently in.

You should bring bait with you, but there is a merchant on board that sells it. Be sure to use skills such as Intuition to help you rack up points. You will also want to watch out for a special event called Spectral Current, as you will be able to catch rare fish that are worth more points.

What are the rewards for Ocean Fishing in Final Fantasy 14?

Here are the rewards that you will receive for hitting certain point thresholds in Ocean Fishing.

5,000 : General Major Minion

: General Major Minion 10,000: Hybodus Shark Mount

In addition, if you are level 50 to 79, you will receive a Yellow Gather’s Script upon completion. If you are level 80 to 90, you will receive a Yellow Gather’s Script and a White Gather’s Script.

For more on Final Fantasy 14, check out these articles below:

How to Get an Apartment in Final Fantasy 14 | How to Get Free Company Housing in Final Fantasy 14 | Final Fantasy XIV Players Can Face Ban for Bad PvP Behavior | Final Fantasy XI Event Returns to Final Fantasy XIV | Major Content Update Arrives For Final Fantasy XIV Online