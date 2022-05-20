There are many PlayStation 5 games for players to sink their teeth into now, and with zombie games being an extremely popular genre right now and many of them to choose from, how do you know what to play? Which ones are worth playing and which ones are better left alone? Find out in our list of 10 best PS5 open world zombie games of all time. Enjoy.

#10 Unturned

An open-world survival sandbox game where players must survive a zombie-infested world and work together with friends to forge alliances in order to survive the undead. This is a game where almost anything is possible; scavenge for clothes, food, supplies and even weapons in order to defend yourself and craft the most useful of resources. Use wood, metal and other materials to build up your defenses and create your very own stronghold. Players will also gain experience points for killing zombies which will allow them to upgrade their character. Allowing to upgrade in three categories; Offense, Defense and Support. Oh, and anyway you prefer to travel is okay too; land, air or sea. It’s all possible in Unturned.

#9 Dead Rising

The zombie game that set a new standard for many others in its genre, and we had never seen anything quite like this one before. Play as freelance photojournalist, Frank West, on his quest to find his next story when he finds that the city has been overrun by zombies. Thinking it would be the safest avenue, Frank seeks refuge at the nearest shopping mall but, as you can imagine, it’s already overrun. That’s right, a zombie game that is entirely situated inside a shopping precinct. Players can enter any shop in the mall, and use whatever is left of its contents to battle the undead. As you can imagine, it can get quite silly, but that didn’t stop me from putting various hats on zombies’ heads…

#8 Dysmantle

Titled as ‘the open-world action RPG where you ruin everything’, Dysmantle is set in a hand-crafted open-world where almost anything you see and find can be broken down for materials, which can then be used to create awesome new objects and weapons. Of course, you won’t be alone in this world as it is overrun with monsters for you to defeat and harvest their organs. Yes, you read that correctly. As well as this though, you will also need to hunt, fish and farm in order to survive. But who doesn’t love that though?

#7 DayZ

The game that began its life as a mod has now become bigger than ever. DayZ is a hardcore open-world survival game with only one objective: Don’t die. It’s a lot tougher than it sounds though as there are a number of threats that inhabit this huge world; zombies and other survivors. DayZ is played on servers with up to 60 other real-life players, and there are no checkpoints in this game – if you die, you lose everything. Don’t die.

#6 Dead Island Definitive Edition

Said to be the game that ‘re-defined the zombie genre,’ Dead Island Definitive Edition is a remaster of one of the best zombie games out there. Imagine this: you’re on holiday, in a beautiful sunny and picturesque holiday resort. Sounds amazing, right? Well, now imagine that same holiday resort chocked full of zombies. I would say it’s not so good, but it really is. Explore a beautiful, vibrant world, complete various tasks, craft the strangest of weapons, and most important of all, kill zombies. If you haven’t had the pleasure of playing through Dead Island yet, then this is a must-buy.

#5 Strange Brigade

Become one of the Strange Brigade in this third-party action game that sees you vending off various types of monsters. Set in an 80s-esque archeology tv show, players must make their way through a series of campaign missions, completing tasks, puzzles and defeating enemies along the way. One of the most interesting features of Strange Brigade is how it is narrated, and what’s more? You can experience it with up to three other friends. What are you waiting for?

#4 7 Days to Die

A unique open-world game that combines first-person shooting with survival horror with tower defense with RPG aspects. This one has it all. Technically still in its early-access phase, 7 Days to Die allows players to explore a huge environment, craft and build almost whatever they desire, scavenge and loot whatever you find, create and customize your very own character, complete various quests, farm and hunt for food all with a friend. The possibilities in this one is truly endless with various game modes to indulge in too. Of course, watch out for those pesky zombies.

#3 Days Gone

The PlayStation exclusive that didn’t get nearly enough recognition as it deserved, Days Gone takes a different approach to the rest of the games on this list. This is a story-focused open-world adventure. What could go wrong? Take the role of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter simply trying to survive in a world overrun by monsters. Scavenge abandoned settlements, craft new weapons and items all while following an emotional and exciting story.

#2 Dying Light

An open-world game set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. This game mixes first-person zombie killing with free-running, and it works so well. Run, jump, dive and climb across buildings to get to where you need to go. Complete numerous missions, kill zombies in extremely fun ways and climb to your hearts content whilst following the games story. With an absolute ton of DLC to expand your gameplay, Dying Light will last you many, many hours and you will have so much fun doing so.

#1 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The sequel to the acclaimed Dying Light, Dying Light 2: Stay Human follows on from the game’s first events, 20 years later. Survival meets action as you again explore this post-apocalyptic world, but through the eyes of another. This game takes all the great aspects of the first game, and adds some exciting features to allow it to feel current and new. Make allies, develop your skills and decide where you want to go in this world. If you enjoyed the prequel, you will adore this one.