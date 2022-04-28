Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt – Is it Free?

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt launched just this week as the long-anticipated next entry in the Vampire the Masquerade series. Fans of the franchise have been flocking to it, but many are disappointed to discover that it’s a PS5 console exclusive.

Before even deciding if they want to play it, however, many need to know the price of the game. The battle royale shooter genre is extremely saturated and plenty are completely free to play, so many PS5 owners are currently asking if Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt is free to play as well or if it will cost them to get in on the fun.

Is Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt Free on PS5?

The short answer is yes, Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt is free to play on PS5 and PC. To download it, all you need to do is find it on the digital storefront of the platform you’re using (the PlayStation store on PS5 or Steam on PC) and download it.

While it is free to play, there are in-game items that are able to be purchased by using the game’s premium currency. Players are able to buy things like wearable cosmetic items to customize their vampires, as well as the XP boosts and the premium battle pass. At the end of the day, Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt isn’t pay to win, currently, but it does offer its players the option to have even more customization options if they’re willing to pay for them.