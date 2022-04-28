Call of Duty Warzone: Everything You Need to Know about the Godzilla vs. Kong Event

When it comes to crossovers and Call of Duty, both Vanguard and Warzone have definitely seen some of the craziest. There have been some returning faces like the recently released Snoop Dogg Bundle that sees the iconic rapper once again make an appearance in the series, but there have also been things like the crossover with anime sensation Attack on Titan that simply writing down seems too crazy to be true. Now, with the start of Season 3, a new, bigger, event is about to descend upon Caldera. As the reveal trailer showed off, Godzilla and King Kong will be coming to the popular Battle Royale game to tie into the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new limited-time mode called Operation Monarch. This guide will tell you when the Operation Monarch Godzilla vs. Kong event starts in Warzone and what players can expect from this crazy event!

The Operation Monarch limited-time event will go live at 9am PT / 12noon ET / 5pm BST on May 11. This means that players that want to get an up-close and personal look at Godzilla and Kong will need to wait a couple more weeks to do so.

What Exactly Is Operation Monarch?

As it is described on the official Call of Duty website in the patch notes for Season 3, The Operation Monarch mode will be a “new game mode for Quads based on several classic experiences with a titan-sized twist.” The trailer for the Season’s Battle Pass also gave us a brief look into what gameplay will be like in this new mode as players are shown fighting the two titans.

Raven expanded on what the gameplay changes players can expect in this new LTM. Via @charlieINTEL, Raven explains that the mode will see players needing to traverse the map and gather intel in order to track down and acquire a Monarch Stream Device. The lucky player who gets their hands on the device will no longer need to fight the monsters and will instead get to control them.

As for their moves and abilities, Kong will slam the ground to do massive area of effect damage to his immediate surroundings as well as be able to throw boulders at “any area.” These moves will destroy anything that comes in contact with them, downing players and destroying vehicles. Godzilla, on the other hand, will shoot his signature heat ray that will not just down players if it, no, no. This move will instantly kill you, see ya in the Gulag! If the beam misses you, it will leave a trail of fire behind, which will act as a buffed Molotov fire to those who walk into it.

What Other Godzilla vs. Kong Content is Coming to Warzone?

In addition to the event that is just over the horizon, there are also several other new cosmetics related to Godzilla and Kong that will allow players to buy outfits for their Operators themed after the titans. These bundles are the Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle, which includes the “Kong” Operator Skin for the Operator Wade, the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle, “Godzilla Ghillie” Operator Skin for Shigenori, and Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle, which comes with the “Mechagodzilla” Operator Skin for Constanze. Each of these bundles also includes unique Weapon Blueprints, weapon variants, sprays, finishing moves, emblems, weapon charms, and highlight intros for Vanguard.

There is also a limited-time bonus for those who buy multiple bundles, with those who buy two Bundles before June 16 will receive the “Godzilla vs. Kong” Weapon Sticker and the “Superspecies” Player Title. Buying all three will net a player the Legendary “Apex Phase Rifle” SMG. Finally, players can go to Monsterverse.com for an exclusive set of Godzilla vs. Kong Calling Cards for both Vanguard and Warzone.

This is all we know about the event so far, but it is fair to say that as the start of the event draws closer and closer, more will be revealed about both the mode and other content tied to this crossover with these mythic monsters.

You can see the full list of the patch notes for Season 3 of Warzone linked here.

