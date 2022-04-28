Does The Quarry Have Multiplayer?

Developers of Until Dawn are gearing up to release their next horror title, The Quarry. As expected, fans are wondering what to expect from the upcoming title and asking questions such as will the game support multiplayer? The Quarry is an upcoming interactive horror game where players will assume control of nine different teenagers as they try to survive a night at Hackett Quarry. Players must make a series of decisions that will directly affect a character’s development, the plot, and their relationship with other characters. Because so many different personalities are integral to The Quarry’s gameplay, it would definitely be fun if more than one player could take part in the fun.

Supermassive’s previous game, Until Dawn, was a solely single-player experience and did not offer fans a co-op mode. As the two games seem to have so much in common, it’s hard to guess whether The Quarry would differ from the studio’s previous title and allow players to team up. So, let’s take a look at what developers have revealed so far and find out if The Quarry will feature a multiplayer mode or not.

Can Fans Play The Quarry with Friends?

According to developers, The Quarry will take a different path to Until Dawn when it comes to multiplayer capabilities. Supermassive’s upcoming horror game will indeed offer co-op gameplay across all platforms. A message on The Quarry website says, “Multiplayer functionality across the same PlayStation or Xbox generation only.” Meaning, that players hoping to play together will both need to be on the same console. PS4 players will not be able to play with PS5 users, just as Xbox One players will not be able to play with those on Xbox Series X/S. The game’s Steam page also confirms that The Quarry will have co-op support, meaning PC users will be able to traverse the classic horror game together.

The Quarry will launch on June 10 for PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC