Is The Quarry A Sequel To Until Dawn?￼

Supermassive Games announced The Quarry in March 2022. It’s been described as a survival horror interactive drama and will be played from a third-person perspective. The teen horror game will have players control nine different characters as they work to survive the last night of summer camp. The most intriguing part of the premise is that like Supermassive Games’ previous title Until Dawn, anyone can live and anyone can die.

Developers launched Until Dawn in 2015 exclusively for PS4. Because the games are so similar in genre and gameplay, many fans are wondering if The Quarry is a sequel to Until Dawn. After all, the first game was also an interactive drama horror game where players assumed control of a large group of playable characters striving to survive the night. So, let’s find out if the games are connected or not!

Is The Quarry its own thing or part of an Until Dawn series?

In short, The Quarry is not a direct sequel to Until Dawn. Although, Supermassive has described it as a “spiritual successor” to the previous game. Game director Will Byles previously touched on the connection between the two games saying, “The biggest thing I think was kind of the teen horror feel. So, Until Dawn was definitely very, very much on purpose. It wasn’t cliche, but we kind of definitely pushed it towards the stereotype of teen horror. We’re doing the exact same thing on this.” Adding, “There’s a level of humor in there, there’s a lightness… it’s like a date movie kind of thing. It’s Friday the 13th. It’s not dark horror, it’s more humorous, I think.”

The Quarry will launch on June 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Similar to Until Dawn, the cast list is filled with recognizable names that are sure to excite fans.