So, who’s ready to get groovy? Because Evil Dead: The Game is coming, and it’s Bruce Campbell approved! No, really, it is! Anyway, while you’re waiting for that game to come out, you might want to try your hand at some other titles. So let’s show you 15 Best Games Like Evil Dead: The Game.

#15 Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight is easily one of the best and most unique survival games out there and for a basic reason: it keeps evolving to give players new challenges.

In the game, you play as either a savage killer, OR, you can play as four survivors. If you’re the killer, you must kill everyone for total victory. If you’re a survivor, you must try and escape the “killing ground” else face losing everything.

The catch is that the killer isn’t just a regular person, and has advantages that you won’t have. And that’s BEFORE you factor in things like how that killer can be one of several different things. Including some of the most legendary characters in horror movie history, or, something truly original that’ll force you to change your strategies.

Think you can survive? Jump in and find out.

#14 Predator: Hunting Grounds

You’re going to see a few familiar franchises on this list, and one of them is Predator: Hunting Grounds.

In this game, you and three others are part of a squad of shooters who have to complete a mission AND ensure that the Predator (the legendary movie alien species) doesn’t kill all of you first. Or, you can be the Predator and use your various weapons and techniques in order to get to the firesquad before they can take you down.

This is yet another game where using teamwork, your terrain, and your awareness is vital. Because each side has its advantages and disadvantages, and not using your strengths well will expose your weaknesses and thus…leave you open to death.

#13 Phasmophobia

If you haven’t heard of Phasmophobia at this point, you’re probably not a fan of Twitch, or VR.

This a game that is meant to be an “immersive horror experience” that you can play with your friends as well as by yourself. In the game, you’re trying to research paranormal activity. You’ll go to various places that are haunted and must use various amounts of equipment in order to record the ghostly apparitions that appear. All so you can sell them to the Ghostbusters…uh…we mean the “ghost removal team”…right…

Anyway, you’ll have to travel through the various locations to get the proof, and that leaves you open to all sorts of scares as you try and get what you need.

So if you’re ready to get up close and personal with ghosts, here’s the game for you.

#12 In Silence

In Silence is another game that puts you on the run from a monster, but with a few twists that make it truly different from others on this list.

For example, in this game you’re on the run from a monster known as Rake. It’s super fast and powerful, but, it’s blind. As such, it relies on sound in order to hunt its prey.

That fact can be your doom if you move in the wrong way, or your boon if you try and hunt it. In Silence gives you the option to run from Rake or hunt it down, and you’ll have various tools to do both.

Plus, there are various modes you can do, including a singleplayer mode and a “Nightmare Mode”

Oh, and if you die in this game? You get to become a mouse that can help the other players. That’s…unique…

#11 Deceit

Deceit is not unlike another title that is on this list. Mainly in that you are one of a group of players that is forced to try and survive in an area. The problem? Multiple members of your party are “infected” with a virus that will turn them into deadly monsters when the time is right!

If you are one of the innocent players, you’ll try and traverse through a set of zones in order to get items and get out alive. But, if you’re an infected player, you’re going to try and sow doubt amongst the party, and sabotage any attempts at escape, all the while trying to keep your infected nature hidden.

If you’re successful, then during a blackout phase of the game you’ll be able to transform into your “Terror Form” and kill the group. If not…well…you won’t last long.

Make your choices, survive, or kill, the only question is…can you figure out the true deceit?

#10 White Noise 2

Are you noticing a lot of 4v1 games on this list? Good! Because more are coming, including this entry with White Noise 2.

What’s White Noise 2? It’s the sequel to White Noise online, a title where you take the role of investigators who are trying to find clues while staying alive from a creature that’s hunting them. You must do your best to work with your team to solve the puzzle in front of you, and keep your flashlight on (Alan Wake style) to stop the creature from hurting you and your team.

Or, you could just be the creature and use your paranormal abilities to wipe out the squad! Whatever makes you happy.

And if you do die in the game? You can come back as a ghost! Totally worth it.

#9 Depth

If you want a little more diversity in your 4v1 titles, then you’ll want to check out Depth.

Why? Because in this game, you’re playing either as a set of divers trying to explore and find treasure in a vast underwater setting, or…you’re a set of sharks that are trying to eat them all alive!

To be clear though, since you’re swimming in this game, you can’t…jump the shark.

But, you can shoot it! In fact, part of your mission in the game is to find treasure so you can upgrade your weapons and be able to fight off a variety of shark species. You can even get the hang of the game in offline mode so you won’t be fully unprepared for the atmospheric and claustrophobic experience that awaits you.

In other words, this game has… Depth.

…we’ll move on now.

#8 Secret Neighbor

Set within the Hello Neighbor universe, Secret Neighbor puts six players together and gives them a very specific mission: save their friend from the basement of the neighbor’s house.

Each of the players has abilities and will have to either split up, or, work together to search the house, find the keys to unlock the basement door, and get out.

Waiting for the catch? Good, because there is one. One of you…is the neighbor in disguise. It’s your job to screw with the other five and ensure their mission fails.

So the question becomes, who will outsmart who first? Jump in the game and find out!

#7 Dread Hunger

If you’re wanting more survival tactics in your horror survival game, then you might wish to give Dread Hunger a try. In this game, you play as explorers who are heading through the arctic on pretty much a doomed journey.

We say that because two of your crewmates are dabbling in dark magic and wish to eat you…fun.

Now, you must explore and do what you can to survive by finding the GOOD kind of food and fighting off threats both in human and animal form. As day turns to night, and night to day, you must be wise to all that’s around you, and in this world, you very much are what you eat.

#6 Devour

What? That last game wasn’t dark enough for you? Then how about Devour?

In this game, you’ll play as a set of cultists who are trying to save other cultists from demonic possession.

…that sounds rather ironic, wouldn’t you say?

To save them, you’ll not only need to fight off the monsters that are coming for you, but you’ll need to find various ritual items to complete the exorcism.

The fun here is not just in the replayability (of which there is a lot of), each playthrough can last an hour, and each time, you’ll get experience points that will lead you to new perks and abilities that you can use next time around.

Think you can withstand the terrors to come?

#5 GTFO

…nope, we’re not saying what that acronym means, so don’t ask!

What happens when a group of prisoners are dropped into a complex full of monsters and the only way out is through? That’s GTFO.

This game mixes shooting, stealth, and teamwork as you’ll be put into a place that you have to clear level by level, all the while getting new materials and weapons in order to help you survive the monsters that out there. You don’t need to shoot your way through in full though, you can use stealth to get around them. Just remember, you don’t want to wake them up.

Over the playthroughs you’ll get new orders and missions to undertake as you try to survive, so load-up and get ready to GTFO.

#4 Last Year: The Nightmare

Last year wasn’t a nightmare, but 2020? Yeah, that was…oh, the game is called Last Year: The Nightmare? Our bad!

In this classic title, you play as one of four different teenagers trying to escape school. No, not because school sucks (it really does though), but because there are serial killers coming after you and they want to give you more than a failing grade.

Each of the four students is a different class, and thus has different abilities that can be exploited. You’ll need to prep for battle, build things like bombs (in a school?) to fight off the killers, and more.

Or, you can be the killer and just…kill everyone. Your call!

#3 Crawl

Crawl is a very unique take on dungeon crawling as a whole, as well as the multiplayer experience. Because in this game, you’ll have about 30 minutes to try and get both XP and loot so you can fight monsters and the bosses.

The twist? While one person is trying to loot/kill their way through the dungeon, the others get to control the very monsters and traps that are within the dungeon. If one of them kills you, you swap places.

It’s very much a race to see who can be the last one standing, and which ones are going to be stuck being monsters! Like we said, a very unique twist on things.

#2 Friday the 13th: The Game

Friday the 13th: The Game is the movie franchise brought to life. Because like certain other games we’ve talked about, this is a 4v1 title where you play as characters from the movies and beyond in an attempt to stay away from the monster that is Jason.

You can work together to try and survive together, or, you can try and get away at the cost of everyone else. And if you’re Jason, you’ll be able to pull off kills from the movie franchise in many of the series classic locations.

The game may have started out not the best, but it quickly got better and you’ll have a…killer…time playing this game if you give it a chance.

#1 Among Us

Nope, this is not sus at all!!!!

You might be surprised that Among Us is on this list because it’s not technically a horror title, nor is it one that has a lot of gore/violence in it.

But if you really think about it, this game is very much like Evil Dead and other titles because this is a FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL!!!!! One of you is an imposter, and that imposter will go around and KILL EVERYONE in order to not be found out. What’s more, you’re more than likely to kill your teammates in an attempt to find the imposter and that’ll weigh heavily on your mind!

This is a game that everyone loves to play, but also get frustrated by due to its very nature.

So go and play it! Wait, you don’t want to play it?

…sus. SUS!!!!!!