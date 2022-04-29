Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – How To Become Famous With The Secret Elevator Ending

Stanley never gets the accolades he deserves. In Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, if you search very carefully, you can find even more hidden ending paths stuffed into an already very-stuffed game. The best endings are hidden, and this is one ending we easily missed on our first 500 repeats. If you look carefully, you’ll see a very small difference between the original game and Ultra Deluxe — two elevator buttons.

We don’t want to ruin the surprise. If you want to see what happens yourself, just check out the first section of the guide below. There are major spoilers after the bullet points. For an extremely simple explanation, here’s a hint — when you reach the Boss’s Room elevator (behind the hidden door) don’t just ride it down. Before leaving the lift, maybe try something new. Interact with what’s available. Just a suggestion for you to try.

More Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe guides:

All 11 Achievements Completion Guide | New Content & Bucket Endings | All 6 Collectibles Locations & Ending Guide

Elevator Ending | How To Get It

Follow the main path to reach the Boss’s Office. You’ll reach this area if you follow the left path from the room with two doors. Complete the normal route until you’ve unlocked the Hidden Room in the Boss’s Office — this is the room that appears after inputting the code 2-8-4-5.

Go behind the fireplace and enter the elevator that takes you down to the Mind Control Facility.

that takes you down to the Mind Control Facility. Ride the elevator down . Once you reach the bottom, don’t leave! Ride back up by pressing the button.

. Once you reach the bottom, don’t leave! Ride back by pressing the button. Exit and return to the Boss’s Office. Then go back to the elevator and ride down. Then back up. Repeat this process until the elevator takes you someplace new.

NOTE: This is the industrial elevator through the fireplace secret door. This is NOT the elevator in the hallway opposite the door to the Boss’s Office. That one doesn’t do anything.

Bucket Elevator Ending | Alternate Version

If you’ve unlocked the Bucket from the New Content route, you can get a unique variant of this ending. Grab the back, go to the Boss’s Office, unlock the secret path to the elevator with the code 2-8-4-5, and be prepared for an entirely different experience.

Ride the elevator behind the fireplace secret door — push the down button .

. At the bottom, ride the elevator up instead of exiting.

instead of exiting. Back in the Boss’s Office press the keypad number 3 . Just keep pressing it.

press the . Just keep pressing it. Go back down the elevator, then back up. Press #3 on the keypad again .

. Repeat until you reach a second new location.

Enjoy your press conference! Instead of being all about Stanley, this time we need to talk about #3.