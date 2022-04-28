Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – How To Find The New Content & Secret Bucket Ending

A Bucket might be the most important piece of new content in Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. The latest enhanced version of Stanley Parable has new choices to explore, new endings, and a new variation of basically everything. You just have to unlock all that new stuff first. Whether you’re a new player or a returning PC player, it isn’t entirely obvious how to find the “New Content” in Stanley Parable right from the start. So we’re going to help you reach it and unlock it.

And there’s something else we have to discuss. A secret ending that’s so hard to find, most of us simple-minded Stanleys will never see it. All you need is a bucket and the will to completely break the narrative. Sure, we’ve been breaking the narrative since 2013 in The Stanley Parable, but that doesn’t make finding this particular hidden ending any easier. There are going to be spoilers ahead, so close your eyes and cover your ears now if you don’t want any of the insanity ruined for you.

More Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe guides:

All 11 Achievements Completion Guide | All 6 Collectibles Locations & Ending Guide

New Content Ending

Complete the story twice (or three times) and a New Content door will appear on your way to the double doors. Enter and ride for an exhibit on the history of the Stanley Parable.

After the first elevator ride, you’ll find the Jump Circle. Jump in the circle and ride the elevator up!

And that’s it? No! After a reset, you’ll find that the entire office has changed. Up the steps, the narrator will open a vent and ask you to follow him.

Enter the vent to reach the Memory Zone ! Here we can relive the original Stanley Parable launch. This zone is dedicated completely to the original Stanley Parable. Ah, the memories!

! Here we can relive the original Stanley Parable launch. This zone is dedicated completely to the original Stanley Parable. Ah, the memories! Explore the Memory Zone until you reach a dead end at the second review. Go down into the unlocked Maintenance Area — the path leads down to something even worse! This area is full of negative Steam reviews.

until you reach a dead end at the second review. Go down into the unlocked Maintenance Area — the path leads down to something even worse! This area is full of negative Steam reviews. At the end of this zone, you’ll reach the Skip Button . Keep pressing the Skip Button to escape! Keep going until you can leave.

. Keep pressing the to escape! Keep going until you can leave. The world will reset. Return to the New Content door — to reach the Stanley Parable 2!

Bucket Ending

Unlock the Bucket by completing the New Content Ending, then you can unlock a very secret ending.

Grab the Bucket on the way to the Boss’s Office . When you reach the office, enter the open doors then quickly exit before they close.

on the way to the . When you reach the office, enter the open doors then quickly exit before they close. You need the doors to close. Step in and exit as the doors close.

Now backtrack to your office at the start of the path. The door to the right of your office is now open. Go through it!

Take the stairs up to the Escape Pod Bay. Enter the very dark hallway to reach the Escape Pod. Finally, we can rescue the Bucket!

The Bucket is a very special item. While holding the Bucket, every ending path will be significantly changed — the narration is different, and even the scripted events of the endings are very different. One of the most bizarre endings is the Comedy Timing Ending.

Comedy Timing Ending

To reach this ending, take the Bucket.

Travel to the room with two doors. Go through the right door and the Bucket will order you to ride the cargo lift. Take the lift to a room with a phone.

will order you to ride the cargo lift. Take the lift to a room with a phone. Don’t pick up the phone! Unplug the phone instead.

Watch the Instructional Video and follow your orders. You’re locked into the ending now.

There are dozens of other weird alternate endings you can experience just by carrying the bucket with you. Each one is similar, but major events can change — the context may be different. The entire point of the ending may be different! Grab that bucket and return to all your favorites. They’re all new and all different. It’s a shocking amount of work to sneak into a game that’s almost 10 years old.