How to Get Free Company Housing in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is a social game and has many ways for you to connect with other players. If you own a Free Company then you can even build a house and provide private chambers to your Free Company members. Just how does this work, and what are the requirements for having an estate for your Free Company.

What are the requirements for Free Company Estate in Final Fantasy 14

Here are the requirements for having an estate for your Free Company.

Have one of your characters reach level 50.

Be a seconded Liuentent in the Free Company of your choice.

The Grand Company must be Rank 6.

To get a plot for your Free Company, you must enter the housing lottery. Once you do, you need to wait and see if you win. Once the plot is your, you will need to set up your estate and notify the members of your Free Company that their new home has been established.

Free Company housing has quite a few benefits over normal housing. For starters, as long as a member of the Free Company logs in at least once every 45 days, the plot won’t be lost. This is a huge difference from housing which relies on the buyer to log in.

Next, you can have a Free Company workshop where you can deploy airships from for special missions. You can also pull resources and set up an area where members can donate to the company. This makes it much easier to complete a theme, fund the upbringing of new players in the Free Company, and generally just have a place to gather to chat.

One of the best features is the inclusion of Private Chambers for your Free Company members to use.

What are Private Chambers in Final Fantasy 14?

Private Chambers are apartments that Free Company members can live in for the low cost of 300,000 GIL. There are enough Private Chambers in an estate to house all of your Free Company members, even if you were to hit the member cap.

These rooms are like apartments and smaller than houses, but players don’t risk losing them if they take some time away from the game. In fact, the only way to lose your private chamber is to leave the Free Company. If this happens, then you will get to keep all of your furniture, but you won’t get the GIL you paid for the room back.

You can set your private chamber to open or closed to control who wanders in and even set welcome messages that will appear on the select room screen. These settings can be changed at any time by entering your housing settings.

For more on Final Fantasy 14, check out the links below:

Final Fantasy XIV Players Can Face Ban for Bad PvP Behavior | Final Fantasy XIV Housing Bug Not Getting Fix in Patch 6.11 | Major Content Update Arrives For Final Fantasy XIV Online | Final Fantasy XIV Finally Gets An Auto-Target Feature