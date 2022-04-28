How to get an apartment in Final Fantasy 14.

Final Fantasy 14 features many different activities for you to enjoy, like having your very own apartment. This is a space where you can display the furniture and decorations you’ve collected in the game and hang out with friends. Just how difficult is it to get an apartment, and is it better than having a house?

What are the requirements for having your own apartment in Final Fantasy 14?

Luckily, getting an apartment in Final Fantasy 14 is pretty easy. Here are the milestones you will need to complete before moving in.

Have at least one class reach level 50.

Reach the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Free Company of your choice.

Once these basic requirements have been met, you can go to any housing district and head to the towering apartment building located at the top. To buy an apartment, you will need to pay 500,000 GIL.

Alternatively, if you’re in a player-created Free Company and you may have the option to buy a private chamber for 300,000 Gil, provided they have made the necessary Free Company housing purchase.

If you choose to leave an apartment or private chamber, you will not receive the money you paid for it back. You will keep all your personal decorations and furniture items. Furthermore, no matter how long you are inactive, your apartment won’t be demolished. This could change in a future update.

Is an apartment better than a house in Final Fantasy 14?

Whether you should choose an apartment or spend the GIL on a house is entirely up to you. Houses have far more space than an apartment, but getting one requires being lucky enough to win the housing lottery. Furthermore, if you are a newer player, an apartment will be the most affordable option, especially if you can get the lower-priced Free Company private chamber.

If you are a player who tends to take breaks from the game, an apartment is a better option as it won’t be demolished. If you don’t log in for 45-days, your housing plot will be put back on the market.

Keep in mind that you can’t place any outdoor decorations unless you have a housing plot, and you can’t have friends live with you in an apartment.

Can you own both a house and an apartment in Final Fantasy 14?

Yes, although you can only have a single apartment and a single house, you can have both a house and an apartment at the same time. This is a great backup in case your house gets demolished due to inactivity. Your apartment can also serve as an extra bit of space for you to exercise your decoration skills without throwing off the theme of your house.

