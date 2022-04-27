Rogue Legacy 2: How To Level Up Your Favorite Classes Early

Each class in Rogue Legacy 2 can earn something called mastery. As you earn XP by defeating monsters, you’ll gain Mastery Levels which permanently boost the stats of every class. Each class has a different mastery bonus that is applied to everyone else — increasing Mastery on Knights increases Equip Weight, increasing Mastery on Barbarians increases Vitality, and so on. This is an across-the-board permanent upgrade for everyone. Yep, leveling up a class doesn’t just make it better. It makes everyone better.

There’s no reason not to level yourself up as much as possible early in the game. And it is astoundingly simple. There are specific upgrades you can unlock to speed up the process but grinding for easy XP is simple — you don’t need to get past the first biome to begin, and no relics are really required. Bring whatever you can to stay alive longer and you’ll be good to go.

More Rogue Legacy 2 guides:

Unlock Bonus Damage Vs. Bosses | All Heirloom Abilities Locations

Using Challenge Rooms for Infinite XP

To begin, you need to find a Challenge Room — Challenge Rooms are difficult bonus portals you can enter that appear in all biomes. I recommend looking for Challenge Rooms in Citadel Agartha, near the starting portal. You can reset your world multiple times until you find the Challenge Room we’re looking for.

We’re looking for a very specific Challenge Room. Reset until you enter an Enemy Arena. You’ll have to fight groups of enemies in three stages. Defeat them all — you’ll want to use classes with high Vitality and high Strength to survive the gauntlet. Clear the Challenge and you’ll earn about 400~ XP.

How To Farm The Challenge Room : Instead of completing the challenge, we’re going to reset to farm it . Don’t collect the chest at the end of the Challenge Room.

: Instead of completing the challenge, we’re going to . Don’t collect the chest at the end of the Challenge Room. Open the menu and “Return to Main Menu” — then you can repeat the Challenge Room.

NOTE: To earn more XP, unlock the Trophy Room upgrade at the Mansion. At max level, you’ll earn +25% XP.

If you get sick of the Challenge Room or want to save replaying it more for later, you can use the Architect to save your configuration. This method won’t get you very much gold or other resources. It is only for XP and XP only.