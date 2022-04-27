Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock Toastie

There are a lot of characters to unlock in Vampire Survivors, but in order to unlock them all, you’ll need to know about the two secret ghost characters: Exdash and Toastie. The two ghosts wield the powerful Ebony Wings and Peachone and, if the evolution through fusion of the two weapons accounts for anything, there might be a third secret ghost character on the way that wields the Vandalier.

Toastie is the most recently added secret character but luckily is extremely simple to unlock. Like Exdash, Toastie’s general stats aren’t great with their health being the worst stat in the entire game, however, the ghost has a really high luck stat making the character a viable pick if you’re looking for quality items and a lot of dropped gold. Take a look below to see how to unlock Toastie.

How to Unlock Toastie in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Toastie, the player will need to have Exdash unlocked first. Luckily, unlocking Exdash can be done right when you start the game. In the main menu, quickly type “x-x1viiq” and a sound effect will play. After that, go purchase them from the character select menu. Fortunately, they don’t cost any gold to unlock after that.

With Exdash unlocked, you can now unlock Toastie. To do this, you’ll need to kill either a Stalker (Green Reaper) or a Drowner (Blue Reaper) (NOTE: you don’t need to do it as Exdash, you just need them to be unlocked.) The Stalker has a chance to appear at the one-minute mark, the eight-minute mark, or the 12-minute mark in the Dairy Plant level while the Drowner has the chance to be summoned by the Giant Crab boss at the 25-minute mark in the Gallo Tower level.

Because of how long it takes to reach the end of a level, I’d suggest trying the Dairy Plant because there’s also a quick way to kill the Stalker in the level itself by hitting it with the mine carts littered across it. Otherwise, you’ll need to kill it with the Rosary, the Gorgeous Moon, or the Pentagram powerup.

Once dead, you’ll see Toastie pop up in the bottom right corner of the game window. Once they do, hit the down arrow and enter key at the same time which will play a sound effect indicating that the character has been unlocked. Make sure to hit the down arrow key and not the ‘S’ key if using WASD movement as this won’t work.

After you hear the sound effect, Toastie will be able to be unlocked for 0 gold in the character menu.