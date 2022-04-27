Rogue Legacy 2: How To Unlock Dashes, Double Jumps & More | Heirlooms Guide

You can’t have a rogue-like with Metroidvania exploration elements unless you’ve got movement options. In Rogue Legacy 2 new movement powers are unlocked with special items called heirlooms. Once an heirloom is found, you’ll permanently unlock the movement ability — double-jumps, air-dashes, kicks, and other strange abilities required to access every corner of the dungeon. If you want to turn into mist to zip through dark energy, or kick back projectiles at your opponents, this is when you’ll find those handy progression powers.

Rogue Legacy 2 is a rogue-like with history. The original was one of the major early hits in the genre, leading to a very popular niche of indie rogue-likes. Instead of respawning as the same hero, you play as a cavalcade of heroes from the same family tree. You’ll pass down heirlooms to retain movement powers, and unlock upgrades — the tricky part is that your new family members appear with different character classes. You might not have access to the character class you want every time. You just might have to run around with your least favorite class. At least you’ll always have these cool movement powers.

Heirlooms are permanent upgrades that give your characters special abilities. There are six heirlooms total that you’ll collect as you progress through the biomes.

Ananke’s Shawl : Unlocks air dash ability.

: Unlocks air dash ability. Found in the Citadel Agartha biome. Discover the large statue room and complete the challenge room to unlock the heirloom. All heirlooms have a challenge room you must complete to earn the reward. The shawl is required to access Lamech’s boss arena in Citadel Agartha.

Aesop’s Tome : Gain the ability to read Memories and disable Nightmares. Required to access Scars.

: Gain the ability to read Memories and disable Nightmares. Required to access Scars. Found in the Citadel Agartha biome.

Echo’s Boots : Adds the ability to interact with Resonant platforms / projectiles to your regular spin-kick attack.

: Adds the ability to interact with Resonant platforms / projectiles to your regular spin-kick attack. Located at the top of the Axis Mundi tower entrance. You’ll have to complete the challenge room to earn these boots and gain access to the rest of the biome.

Aether’s Wings : Unlocks the double-jump ability.

: Unlocks the double-jump ability. Located in Kerguelen Plateau. Explore the far side of the Far Shores — need Echo Boots unlocked to spin-kick across the water. Required to access Naamah’s arena and the Stygian Study.

Void Bell : Transforms your standard air-dash into a void dash. Increases dash length and allows you to pass through void doors. Can also dodge through void projectiles.

: Transforms your standard air-dash into a void dash. Increases dash length and allows you to pass through void doors. Can also dodge through void projectiles. Located in the Stygian Study. Required for Enoch’s boss arena and for accessing the Sun Tower. Also needed for certain areas of Pishon Dry Lake.

Sun Lantern : Lights up dark areas. Gives you more light in the darkness.

: Lights up dark areas. Gives you more light in the darkness. Found at the entrance to Pishon Dry Lake if you’ve defeated the Irad boss in Sun Tower. The NPC that provides the Sun Lantern heirloom won’t appear if you haven’t defeated Irad yet.

That’s all six heirlooms. If you’re wondering when you’ll get to dash, double-jump, or spin-kick off projectiles, now you know. These heirlooms are required to fully access every section of the biomes.