Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Know About Artifacts

Learn everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact artifact system and why you should use it.

Genshin Impact allows for casual gameplay as well as more complex gameplay. You can easily complete the story aspects of the game without ever touching artifacts. But a good artifact set can make the game so much easier, especially for anyone taking on the Spiral Abyss. Artifacts boost characters’ stats, which in turn can enhance a character’s abilities.

Good artifacts are completely subjective. The “good” factor truly depends on what character you plan to pair with what artifact. But to make it easier, there are some general considerations that will help soothe the oncoming headache.

The Basics

There are five types of artifacts: Timepieces, Feathers, Flowers, Goblets, and Helmets. Characters can be equipped with one of each. The goal of the artifacts is to boost the most useful stat to that character. For example, Arataki Itto’s ATK scales off of his Max DEF. So his artifacts should boost his DEF as much as possible to make him an absolute tank.

Artifacts are also classified in terms of sets. Each set gives a different stat bonus. Characters need to be equipped with two or four artifacts of the same set to receive the bonus. Tailor the bonus to your character. Don’t give a Catalyst user an artifact set that increases Physical DMG.

Typically, most players focus on 5 Star artifacts. 4 Star artifacts can be helpful starting out, but 5 Star artifacts offer a higher enhancement level. Higher enhancements mean higher stats.

Artifact Stats

The main stat is the big one listed next to the artifact. This stat always increases whenever you enhance an artifact. Feathers will always have an ATK main stat and Flowers will always have a HP main stat. Helmets, Goblets, and Timepieces can be almost anything. Goblets have a tendency to give some type of elemental bonus damage. Usually, the main stat will determine if the artifact is useful. If the artifact’s main stat looks promising, look to the sub stats.

Sub stats are listed beneath the main stat. Sub stats are upgraded at random. 5 Star artifacts have a chance of either having 3 or 4 sub stats at 0 Enhancement. If the artifact starts with 3 stats, then it will gain another after 4 enhancements.

Some players don’t bother with 3 sub stat artifacts. When the artifact already has 4 sub stats, then the 4 enhancements randomly upgrade a sub stat rather than add another one. This means that there’s a higher chance of upgrading a useful sub stat. But when you’re just starting out and maybe have enough 5 Star artifacts for one character, upgrade those artifacts. The extra two enhancements do help.

What to Look For

Generally, the purpose of artifact farming is to get artifacts with CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG sub stats. Players usually look for a 1:2 ratio between the two. So if you have a CRIT Rate of 3.5%, your CRIT DMG should be around 7%.

Any time an artifact has a double sub stat, that’s usually bad news. The purpose of the artifact set itself will help determine if double stats are useful. Sets that focus on attack bonuses generally shouldn’t have HP stats.

That being said, don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Pay attention to layout characters and their skills. For example, Zhongli’s Shields and ATK scale off of his Max HP. An artifact with a lot of HP stats may be really useful for Zhongli.