Elden Ring: Invaders Can Instakill With This Weird PVP Madness Build

Feel like killing your enemies in Elden Ring PVP with a single grab attack? You can do it even after Patch 1.04 with a strange spell called Inescapable Frenzy. The details are murky, but this spell deals incredible critical damage instantly on whoever gets grappled — and it only works on Tarnished, so it really is only useful in PVP. If you’re looking for a fun counter to annoying PVPers or just want to put some easy wins under your belt, you can give this madness-inducing build a try. I’ll try to explain how it all works the best I possibly can. This is a strange one.

Instakill In PVP With Inescapable Frenzy

To start spreading madness and killing PVP opponents in a single grapple attack, you’ll need the following components to the build. Don’t ask why any of this works. It just does. Is this intended? I have no idea, but the Dragon Communion Seal already works in a very wonky way. Combine that with the even wonkier Inescapable Frenzy and you’ve got a combo made for spreading madness.

Inescapable Frenzy Spell: Subterranean Shunning-Grounds – Inside the bizarre secret dungeon accessible through an illusory wall behind the altar called the Frenzied Flame Proscription, accessible from the Cathedral of the Forsaken. At the bottom of the dungeon, you’ll have to drop down a massive hole, using stone coffins like steps. Near the bottom, there’s a corpse with this spell.

Dragon Communion Seal: Fringefolk Hero’s Grave – Inside the Stranded Graveyard area, right at the start of the game, use the Stonesword Key door to access this hero’s grave. Navigate the deadly puzzles until you reach a path leading up and down. Go up and defeat the enemy in the small room at the end of the corridor.

Vyke’s War Spear: Church of Inhibition – Invader appears outside the church in the Liurnia of the Lakes region. Defeat Festering Fingerprint Vyke to earn his weapon.

Really, any weapons will work — as long as they have a high crit value and only deal critical damage once. Hammers that have two crit attacks will not work here. Shields, staffs, bows and any other weapons that can’t riposte deal no damage.

You have to use these items in a very specific setup.

Hold the Dragon Communion Seal in your left-hand . Two-Hand it.

in your . it. Have a weapon equipped in your right-hand . You can use Vyke’s War Spear to deal extra madness build-up.

. You can use Vyke’s War Spear to deal extra madness build-up. With the seal two-handed (spear on your back) use Inescapable Frenzy on your opponent. You need to get in close for a grab. If you can land the grab, you’ll deal completely insane, unbeatable damage.

Why does this work? The Dragon Communion Seal and the Inescapable Frenzy spell work in very strange ways. Both of these weapons use stats unpredictably, and lots of testing by the community has revealed (kinda) what is going on — instead of using standard scaling to dictate damage, the spell uses the special effects of whatever weapon is in your right-hand, even if you aren’t currently holding it. With the right weapons, you can cause sleep, bleed, poison, or madness buildup with the right weapons. Using a seal like the Dragon Communion Seal adds madness to the equation, making it even more powerful.

Is this build totally bugged? It still works after Patch 1.04. Will it work forever? We have no idea. Maybe this is exactly how the developers envisioned this weapon. Madness doesn’t have to make sense.

