Elden Ring: How To Fight Malenia Like Let Me Solo Her

Let Me Solo Her is a viral knight in shining armor — a hero riding to the rescue of lucky Elden Ring players that just can’t conquer Malenia. Malenia is widely considered the hardest boss in Elden Ring due to her killer sword combos, and her annoying ability to leech health from players with each attack. Even worse, as of patch 1.04, Malenia is bugged and heals even when her attacks whiff! Right now, that’s only occurring in cooperative online sessions. She isn’t healing for no reason in offline fights. But it doesn’t matter either way, because Let Me Solo Her can still beat her by himself. Glitches be damned.

The cooperative player “Let Me Solo Her” continues in their quest to aid struggling players without judgement, but if you’re looking to solo Malenia yourself, you might want to take a few tips from the master. The player behind the naked Tarnished has revealed some of their secrets in a thread here, and we’re going to share the most important detail. What gear does Let Me Solo Her use so well against Malenia?

Let Me Solo Her | Build Guide

Let Me Solo Her fights nude. That’s naked. No extra armor. No buffs. But this fight isn’t only about skill. If you watch the cooperator in action, you’ll see that Let Me Solo Her actually uses one of the most infamously overpowered builds in the game. Using the same combo of weapons with high Dexterity will turn you into a Malenia-killing monster, and you can even equip a few extra pieces of gear.

Let Me Solo Her Use | Weapons & Level

Right-Hand : Uchigatana+25 Katana, Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War

: Uchigatana+25 Katana, Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War Left-Hand : Rivers of Blood+9 Katana, Corpse Piler Ash of War

: Rivers of Blood+9 Katana, Corpse Piler Ash of War Level: 179

The Dex Build deals ridiculous damage, and both Ashes of War are incredibly powerful. The Rivers of Blood can deal insane damage with Corpse Piler and builds bleed fast. The Uchigatana is another fan favorite, and Hoarfrost Stomp spreads frost AOE that strikes, then explodes a moment later for extra damage. Powerstancing with both katanas equipped at the same time can rapidly stagger Malenia. With enough Sta, you can lock her down with combos that she can’t retaliate against. Keeping Malenia in a stunlock state for as long as possible is the best, easiest way to beat her — and she seemingly becomes even easier to stagger (less poise) in the second phase of her fight.

To help you on your quest to become a Malenia soloing master, here’s where to find these weapons and ashes of war.

Uchigatana: Stormhill – Found in the Deathtouched Catacombs, built into the cliffs west of Saintsbridge. From the bridge, travel west and then look in the ravine to your right as you pass through the soldier encampment. Found on a hanging body.

Hoarfrost Stomp: Liurnia of the Lakes – Dropped by an invisible beetle in the shallow pond southeast from Carian Manor. You can see the beetle’s steps in the splashing water.

Rivers of Blood: Mountaintop of the Giants – Dropped by Bloody Finger Okina at the Church of Repose. You’ll pass this church to the south, near the entrance to the Fire Giant arena. Make sure to visit the church early so Okina spawns.

In addition to the weapons, you also need the jar. You can’t be a true Jarnished without it.

Jar: A unique helmet rewarded to the played by Alexander if you follow his quest steps. Reach Iron Fist Alexander at Seethewater Terminus, Mt. Gelmir to earn this helmet.

Alexander’s quest is the hardest part of this build. For more details, check out our Iron Fist Alexander quest guide.

