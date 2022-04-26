LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga -This Is The Fastest Way To Earn Cash | x100 Combo Trick

There’s a new way to earn infinite studs, and you don’t even need those Stud Multipliers. Players have found an easy method to earn millions of studs in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in 15 minutes or less. Get a few stud multipliers, and you’ll be earning 38,000,000~ in just a few minutes, making this the most lucrative farming method in the game. Using this, you can unlock the rest of the stud multipliers in the cheat menu easier, or just enjoy all your studs to purchase every character and ship. Why settle for millions when you can earn billions?

This method lets you earn millions (and millions) by scoring a huge combat combo. No need to enter a level, you just need to unlock the planet Takodana. Before travelling to the planet, you’ll need to prepare with a few useful upgrades.

Useful Upgrades:

Unlock Hidden Bounties to increase studs dropped when defeating enemies.

to increase studs dropped when defeating enemies. Unlock Scattershot to fire spreads of x4 bolts with bounty hunters.

With this pair of upgrades, you’ll earn more studs for each enemy defeat, and you’ll build your combo multiplier much faster — when using a Bounty Hunter, you’ll fire a total of 12x bolts in a single burst, increasing your combo multiplier.

Easy x100 Combo Stud Farming | How It Works

When you’re ready to start farming, travel to the planet Takodana. You can unlock this level by playing through Episode 7: Force Awakens. Switch to a Bounty Hunter — we’re going to use respawning stormtroopers to build our Stud Multiplier and earn huge rewards very, very quick.

At the Landing Pad, look east for orange handholds on a cliff. Climb up to reach a bonfire with two stormtroopers .

on a cliff. Climb up to reach a with two . Blast these two stormtroopers with a Bounty Hunter. They’ll respawn, allowing you to build a combo multiplier infinitely. Using the Bounty Hunter with the Scattershot upgrade, you’ll increase your combo much faster.

You’ll earn 750 studs per defeat. At x100 combo, we’ll be earning thousands of studs per defeat. Unlock x8 Multiplier from the Extras menu, and we’ll be earning incredible amounts per enemy defeat.

I’ve got a x48 Multiplier — so at x100 combo you’ll be earning millions of studs every handful of enemy defeats. This method is tedious, but it is the easiest, fastest way to earn an infinite number of studs. No need to replay levels. Just enter the game world and blast stormtroopers. You can also perform this same trick in Tatooine. Anywhere with rapidly respawning troopers works. This is just one very convenient location.