Elden Ring: Don’t Miss The Other Best Spirit Ash Companions

The Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes isn’t the clear winner when it comes to best Spirit Ash summons in Elden Ring. Not anymore. After a cruel nerfing in the 1.03 Patch, the Mimic Tear isn’t head-and-shoulders above the rest of the competition. The little goo guy that copies your style is still incredibly good and can tank almost anything but doesn’t deal the same damage it once did. If you’re in the market for a new Spirit Ash and want a buddy you can summon that’s just as good as the Mimic Tear, we’ve got a few good suggestions. Below, we’ll list all the other Spirit Ashes you need to collect, and which ones are the best of the bunch.

Best Spirit Ashes | Locations Guide

Spirit Ashes are companions you can summon while exploring or during boss fights. Spirit Ashes can be upgraded by completing Rodericka’s quest found at Stormveil Shack, and can be summoned by returning to the Church of Elleh, Limgrave. Acquire the Spirit Calling Bell and you can summon Spirit Ash companions in many locations throughout the Lands Between. They’re incredibly useful for helping you through dungeons or boss fights.

Demi-Human Ashes

Location: Found in the Impaler’s Catacomb, north of Oridys’s Rise tower in the northeast of the Weeping Peninsula. Defeat the Erdtree Burial Watchdog to acquire the ashes.

One of the best early-game Spirit Ashes you can acquire. Summons a gang of five demi-human allies that can deal significant damage together. Their numbers and their surprising vitality make them great companions even into the late-game.

Mimic Tear

Location: Found in Nokron, Eternal City. Reach the Night’s Sacred Grounds area. In the church area you drop down into, look for a Stonesword Key door near the altar. Unlock it to gain this legendary ash.

Still a reigning king of ashes, the Mimic Tear is a complete copy of your character. It can absorb more direct damage and is equipped with the same weapons you are — that means it can also use the same Ash of War skills as you. With the right equipment, the Mimic Tear can be an unstoppable ally. There are downsides. They don’t deal as much damage as they used to post-patch, and they aren’t very agile.

Black Knife Tiche

Location: Reward for defeating Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader. The boss is located at Blacknife Evergaol in the southwest of Liurnia of the Lakes region. Only available after reaching the Moonlight Altar area.

The new champion of Spirit Ashes is Black Knife Tiche. This is a Black Knife Assassin that deals lethal damage and gracefully moves around the battlefield. She can pull attention from enemies and avoid absorbing too much damage. She can’t tank as much as Mimic Tear, but she doesn’t need to. Her incredible agility allows her to jump great distances while taunting the bosses. Players online swear by Tiche, especially for difficult boss fights like Malenia.

Lhutel the Headless

Location: Reward for defeating Cemetery Shade. The Tombsward Catacombs is a small dungeon located north of the Minor Erdtree in the Weeping Peninsula.

A heavily armored knight that periodically teleports and throws a magical lance from a distance. Her lance attacks cause Death buildup, and her greatshield can tank attacks very well. An incredibly versatile summon that can help you fight bosses by dealing extra damage or draw attention while you do all the fighting. Another great summon that can be acquired very early in the game.

Cleanrot Knight Finlay

Location: Located in a chest in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. From the Prayer Room site of grace, exit north and go down the stairs. Jump to the archway and onto the platform north to reach a gazebo. Enter the nearby door to open the chest. You’ll have to defeat a Cleanrot Knight.

Want your very own Cleanrot Knight? You’ll encounter plenty of them in Elphael on the road to Malenia, and they’re some of the toughest opponents in the game. Finlay has all the same skills as the other Cleanrots, making her (automatically) one of the best spirit ashes you can summon. If the other spirit companions aren’t working for you, give Finlay a try. We’ve heard good things.

