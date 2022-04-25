Elden Ring: How To Skip Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree With A Single Drop

Why fight through the hardest location in Elden Ring when you can just skip it? Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree is a massive Legacy Dungeon packed with the deadliest enemies in the game. There really isn’t a harder area — you’ll have to fight twisted trees and killer knights that can easily overwhelm your Tarnished. These guys are worth the runes, but you might not feel like grinding through this area on second playthroughs. And sometimes it’s just fun to sequence break.

Reaching this area isn’t easy. To reach the Haligtree, your Tarnished needs to complete Lleyndel, Royal Capitol and access the second Grand Lift. To reach the secret path to the Haligtree, you need to find two medallion pieces — one is located at Castle Sol, Mountaintop of the Giants and the other is found in the Village of the Albinauric, Liurnia of the Lakes. The village is in the far south of the region, and you’ll get it by discovering a hidden Albinauric that has disguised himself as an object. Attack it and talk to him to get the second medallion. Then you can travel to the Grand Lift of Rald and take the lift down instead of up. There are even more steps to reaching the Haligtree, but that’s the hardest part.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | Fully Upgraded Crimson Flask | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

How To Skip to The Bottom of The Haligtree

From the start of Elphael, you’ll reach the Prayer Room site of grace. Exiting through the door onto the ramparts, you’ll encounter a single soldier, and three patrolling soldiers ahead. Drop down to the lower level on the right and look for a square tower near a broken railing that you can easily jump / drop onto.

How To Perform The Shortcut Skip: Reach the shortcut elevator (near the Prayer Room) and drop down. You’ll die — aim so you land on the center of the lift as you die so you’ll hit the button, activating it and sending it up.

You’ll respawn at the Prayer Room. Go back to the shortcut lift and pull the lever or ride down on the raised lift. It takes you straight to the Haligtree Roots site of grace, which is right outside the Malenia boss door. This is probably the hardest boss fight in the game, so unless you’re very good at Dark Souls games, you’ll probably want to explore this area — which is also the hardest in the game, packed with high rune value enemies. Skipping the entire area is fun, but most of us are going to have to explore this place out of necessity.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast | How To Get The Best Spirit Ash | Capitol “Regression” Puzzle Solution | Creepy P.T. Dungeon