15 Best Xbox One Horse Riding Games

There are a surprising amount of AAA horse riding games. The genre is diverse and filled with titles that have been beloved by both critics and gamers. This list of 15 of the best horse riding games for Xbox One contains heavy-hitting franchises such as Red Dead Redemption, Elden Ring, and The Witcher just to name a few. So, if you’re a fan of traversing an in-game world atop a horse, you’re in luck. Check out some of the 15 best horse riding games on offer for Xbox One below!

#15 Kingdom Come Deliverance

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against the unjust massacre of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#14 Black Desert Online

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: MMORPG

Black Desert Online is a sandbox-fantasy MMORPG. It was developed by Pearl Abyss and is free-to-play in some parts of the world, although some editions are buy-to-play. The combat in Black Desert Online is action-based, requiring manual aiming and free movement similar to those found in third-person shooters. The game features housing, fishing, farming, and trading, as well as large player versus player siege events, and castle battles. It is well regarded for its advanced and in-depth character customization. Check it out today across several different consoles and PC!

#13 Conan Exiles

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure, Survival

Developed by Funcom, Conan Exiles is set in the world of Conan the Barbarian. It features customized playable characters who are rescued by Conan. The premise of the action game is to survive in the Hyborian Age. Players start out Conan Exiles having been convicted of various crimes, sentenced to death, and are to be crucified under the scorching desert sun. Conan saves the playable character and they become exiles, forced to navigate the Exiled Lands, a harsh desert landscape. Utilizing natural resources, the player must manage hunger and thirst gauges. This is an incredibly fun horse riding game and definitely worth checking out!

#12 Darksiders

Release: 2010 / 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Hack and Slash, Action RPG

This hack and slash title was created by Vigil Games and is set in a post-apocalyptic Earth. Mankind is on the brink of extinction and angels are fighting a losing battle against hordes of demons who now control the world. These demons consist of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and the last of the Nephilim, who are working to bring balance to the universe. Darksiders is the first installment in the franchise and has players take part in a major war between Heaven and Hell. An enhanced version titled Darksiders: Warmastered Edition was released in 2017.

#11 Darksiders 2

Release: 2012

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Hack and Slash, Action RPG

This sequel to Darksiders follows the character Death, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, as he works to clear the name of his brother, War, who has been accused of wiping out humanity. The game is an action RPG with elements of hack and slash, and additionally makes frequent use of puzzles in gameplay. Developers were given a budget of $50 million for Darksiders 2, making it the most expensive game to develop of all time in 2012. A remastered version by the name Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition launched in 2015 across all consoles and PC.

#10 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Stealth

Developed by Kojima Productions and published by Konami, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the ninth installment in the Metal Gear series. It is set in 1984, nine years after the events of Ground Zeroes, following mercenary leader Punished “Venom” Snake as he journeys into Soviet-occupied Afghanistan. He is there to take revenge on the people who destroyed his forces and almost killed him. The offers an open world played from a third-person perspective. Players must sneak from various points in the game world, being sure to avoid enemy guards and remain undetected.

#9 Mount & Blade: Warband

Release: 2016

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Strategy

Mount & Blade: Warband is a standalone expansion to the popular RPG, Mount & Blade. It gives depth to the original game by introducing a sixth faction (the Sarranid Sultanate), increasing political options, adding the ability for the player to start their own faction, and incorporating multiplayer modes. The game places a focus on horse-mounted combat and giving orders to one’s Warband in the field, such as telling archers to hold a position or infantry to use blunt weapons. If you’re looking for a horse riding game, definitely check it out!

#8 Kingdom Two Crowns

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Strategy, Adventure

Developed by Fury Studios, Kingdom Two Crowns has players work to build their kingdom in either a solo or co-op mode. This side-scrolling game features a modern pixel art aesthetic. Players take on the role of a monarch who travels the land on horseback, recruiting loyal subjects and working to protect their kingdom from greedy creatures who are out to steal his fortune and crown. Kingdom Two Crowns allows for exploration in a traditional medieval setting, it is definitely worth playing for anyone into horse riding games and adventure!

#7 Far Cry 6

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: First Person Shooter, Action RPG

This first-person shooter was developed by Ubisoft and is the sixth main installment in the Far Cry series. Far Cry 6 is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara which is controlled by the dictator “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, portrayed by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito. Castillo is racing his son Diego to eventually follow in his rule. Players take control of a guerrilla fighter by the name of Dani Rojas, working to take down Castillo’s regime. Far Cry 6 offers players an RPG game with a cooperative multiplayer mode. Several expansions have been released since the game’s launch, creating plenty of content to dive into!

#6 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Developed by Unisoft, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the eleventh major installment in the series. Similar to its predecessors, the game offers an open world with RPG elements emphasizing stealth and combat. Naval combat specifically plays a large role in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as the game tells the mythological history of the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta from 431 to 422 BC. Players control a Spartan mercenary who fights on both sides of the conflict, as they attempt to find their family and eliminate the mysterious Cult of Kosmos. Assassin’s Creed games are almost always worth a playthrough and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is no different.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Release: November 11

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either. Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the Xbox 360/PS3. Better on newer consoles given all the versions that have been released and improved upon since then. This fantasy RPG game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.

#4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Release: November 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Developed by Ubisoft, this action RPG is the twelfth major installment in the Assassin’s Creed series. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is predominantly set in the years 872-878 AD and tells a story that takes place during the Viking expansions into the British Isles. Players take control of Eivor Varinsdottir, a Viking raider. As he attempted to establish a new Viking clan in England, he becomes involved in the longstanding conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order. The game’s open-world structure and unique story have been commended by both gamers and critics. It’s definitely worth checking out!

#3 The Witcher 3

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential third-person games of the Xbox One/PS4 generation. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added DLC and updates to the game. This year is also the perfect time for Xbox Series/PS5 owners to get into the game. CD Projekt Red is delivering a free next-gen update for the game later this year that will make it worth getting into for the first time or even playing again. It’s truly one of the most fantastical RPGs of recent years. So deep and rich that it spawned the hit Netflix series of the same name. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play RPG.

#2 Elden Ring

Release: February 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action RPG

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board. It is quite simply one of the best games ever, third person or not. However, as the first open-world Souls game, it also adds a lot to that already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. It’s the kind of game where you do “just one more thing” and then 3 hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason.

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2 / Red Dead Online

Release: 2019 / 2010

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Red Dead Redemption 2 is, simply put, a pure masterpiece of a game. Rockstar has received criticism for constantly re-releasing GTA V and for not making new games in recent years. But when the studio does release a new game it goes all in. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most detailed, well-thought-out open worlds in existence. The whole game is as close to a perfect game as it’s probably possible to realistically get. It’s not just one of the best open-world games on PS4, it’s one of the best games of all time. Check out both games on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC.