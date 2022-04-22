MLB The Show 22: Road To The Show – How to Get Called Up

Road To The Show is one of the main draws for MLB The Show 22 since it allows players to experience rising to the top of MLB at their position and team of choice. Many players have run into an issue, however: they aren’t being called up despite putting hours into the game.

If this is happening to you, you’re not alone, but there are a few things you might be missing or doing incorrectly.

Why You Aren’t Getting Called Up in Road To The Show

You might be great at playing all sorts of positions in MLB The Show 22, but that won’t get you called up unless you are the best-rated player in a position in your chosen franchise. This means that you’ll need to focus your efforts more if you want to make it big in Road To The Show.

How to Get Called Up in MLB The Show 22

There are two ways that the player can get called up, but they’re essentially the same. The first is to pick a position you like and raise your OVR above the rest of the competition in that position. Once it gets high enough by focused play, you should get an offer from a team to come and play for them. This method is great if you’re deadset on playing a particular position and have no preference on who you play for.

The other method is to choose the team you want to play for and see where you might be able to fit in. Find the weakest position that they have and devote yourself to raining your OVR in that position. It might not be exactly the position you want to play, but at least you’ll be playing for your favorite team.