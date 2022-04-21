LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Yaddle by Fighting the Krayt Dragon

While some fans are disappointed by the selective nature of it, the extended universe content in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does a lot to make modern Star Wars fans happy. One character, in particular, has finally been given some love despite years of fan requests for them to be more front-and-center: Yaddle.

Yaddle is the same species as Yoda and Grogu but doesn’t get the “major character” treatment that they both do as Yaddle is relegated to being seen briefly in the background of The Phantom Menace. That hasn’t stopped fans from looking deep into the lore of the character, and many were excited to see that Yaddle is playable in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

She’s not available right off the bat, however, and you’ll need to do some travel off of the well-beaten path to snag her. That said, it’s not too terribly difficult if the player knows where to look, they might even be delighted to know that they’ll be facing off with a fan favorite Mandalorian enemy the Krayt Dragon.

Unlocking Yaddle with the Krayt Dragon Fight

To start the “Tuskens and Dragons” questline and unlock Yaddle, the player will need to talk to her in the Jedi Temple in the Coruscant Federal District. She’s located on the right after entering the temple next to a staircase. Talk to her and she’ll give you the quest which asks you to take care of a Krayt Dragon on Tatooine.

Head to the Jundland Wastes of Tattooine and follow the quest marker to the Sarlacc Pit area north of the landing site. There, you’ll be tasked with asking around about where to find the Krayt Dragon. There’s a Jawa to talk to on the northern side of the quest area, a traveler to the south of the Jawa, a Twi’lek to the east of the traveler, and an astromech droid to the northeast of the Twi’lek.

After talking to all four of the characters, you’ll be led to a group of Tusken Raiders who need to be mind tricked into dancing. Switch to a Force-sensitive character and use a mind trick to make them start dancing. This will summon the Krayt Dragon.

The fight with the Krayt Dragon is pretty straightforward. It telegraphs all of its attacks, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble with it. A good strategy is to stick to its sides and attack its hind legs, staying out of the way of its attacks entirely. You can also keep your distance and chip away at its health with a blaster.

Once the Krayt Dragon is taken care of, Yaddle will appear thanking you and be able to be unlocked from the Hero menu. She’s unlockable for 200,000 Studs.