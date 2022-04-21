Elden Ring: How To Reach Deeproot Depths With A Super Secret Alternate Tunnel

Deeproot Depths is one of the most interesting alternate locations in Elden Ring. Normally this area can only be reached after you’ve unlocked Nokron, Eternal City by defeating General Radahn — but players have discovered an incredibly secret hidden passage. That means you can skip the entire Radahn step, skip the Gargoyle Twins boss fight, and go straight to the Deeproot Depths for some interesting exploration.

This seriously might be one of the best hidden secrets in the entire game. This isn’t just an illusory wall hidden behind another illusory wall — this is an illusory wall hidden in a secret area that also stops you from attacking completely. Seriously. This is basically a quadruple secret area, and an absolutely must-find for players like us that need to explore everything in Elden Ring. Prepare for several long drips. Here’s how to reach the Deeproot Depths from Leyndell, Royal Capitol.

Hidden Path To Deeproot Depths

To reach the Deeproot Depths optional location normally, you need to reach Nokron, Eternal City — a secret area — and travel into a cavern guarded by two Gargoyle bosses. Defeat them and climb into the coffin to travel directly to the Deeproot Depths. This path is mildly secret, but there’s an alternate path that you’ll never find on your own.

The secret path is located in the Frenzied Flame Proscription — a bizarre tomb in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds of Leyndell, Royal Capitol. Here’s how to reach the underground.

How To Reach the Frenzied Flame Proscription : In Leyndell, Royal Capitol , travel to the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds and reach the Cathedral of the Forsaken site of grace . This site of grace will unlock after defeating the boss Mohg, The Omen .

: In , travel to the and reach the . This site of grace will unlock after defeating the boss . Attack the wall behind the altar to reveal a twisted dungeon filled wall-to-wall with screaming corpses. Go down to the very button to discover the Frenzied Flame Proscription.

Once you’ve made it to the Frenzied Flame Proscription, we can now access the secret path. This strange location is tied to the Frenzied Flame ending — to open the strange burnt door in this area, you need to interact while totally nude. Everything has to be unequipped. But that’s not necessary for this secret. To find the secret path, you just need to reach this area.

How To Find the Hidden Path to Deeproot Depths : Inside the Frenzied Flame bottom level, reachable by dropping onto the coffins sticking out, go to the southeast wall and roll into it . You can’t attack in this area, so you have to roll to reveal the illusory wall.

: Inside the Frenzied Flame bottom level, reachable by dropping onto the coffins sticking out, go to the southeast wall and . You can’t attack in this area, so you have to roll to reveal the illusory wall. This reveals a small area with a treasure chest. Roll into the wall behind the chest to find a second illusory wall.

The second illusory wall opens up a path to the Root-Facing Cliffs site of grace. To actually reach the Deeproot Depths proper, you’ll need to follow the roots and drop down from above. It is a very treacherous journey, but one that’s absolutely worth the work. It’s especially rewarding for Elden Ring secret hunters — we know the Deeproot Depths have to be located directly beneath the Erdtree, but this is the only method where we can reach the roots from the surface in one uninterrupted path. All other methods involve teleportation. The Deeproot Depths really are right below the Erdtree on the map. That just goes to show how dedicated From Software are to their world design. It’s even more shocking that anybody found this passage at all.

