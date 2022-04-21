Vampire Survivors: How To Unlock Leda | Super Secret Character Guide

Image Source: [1]

The Vampire Survivors updates keep on coming as the pre-release sensation inches closer to a full release. One addition that’s proving pretty hard to find is this new character — Leda, a secret character that can be unlocked through legit effort. No weird glitches or cheat codes required here. Leda is a powerful, slow-moving character that looks a lot like a ball of meat with a person sticking out the end. Yep, he’s a weird Castlevania boss alright. And he’s not the only unlockable character. There’s an entire roster of weird characters to unlock, so check out our guide for the info.

How To Unlock Leda | Secret Boss & Character Guide

To unlock Leda — a powerful, bizarre monster character — you need to find an optional boss and defeat it. Once you defeat it the boss is unlocked as a playable character for free.

Play Stage 4: Gallo Tower . Unlocks after reaching Level 60 in Dairy Plant .

. Unlocks after reaching . Travel far south — almost 40 tilesets down.

— almost 40 tilesets down. Continue down until the screen goes dark .

. Keep going down until Leda appears. Defeat him to unlock the character.

Leda is a special secret boss that only appears far, far south in Gallo Tower. Slow characters are not likely to reach it in time. You’ll need to travel fast, so focus on an easier build where you can keep moving. Continue until the music changes. You need a fast-moving character or Wings to reach the boss before the time limit runs out. Hyper Mode is a viable path.

Leda Stats: +5 Armor, -20% Move, +100% Might, +10% Area, -10% Cooldown

Continue travelling down until the music stops in the darkness. Leda is very slow. When the music stops, you’ve gone too far. Stop and wait until Leda eventually finds you. It can’t teleport so you can accidentally run by it in the darkness.