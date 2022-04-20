How to Get Espeon in Pokemon GO

Despite the fact that its initial popularity has died down some, Pokemon GO is still very much alive and well, getting people to leave their houses in search of wild pocket monsters. As the game has added more and more generations of Pokemon, more of the Eevee evolutional line has been made available.

Currently, all eight of them are in the game, but, just like in the mainline game series, acquiring each one takes a bit of work. Some evolve easily like Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon, but the rest are less straightforward. Getting an Espeon takes some work, but ultimately isn’t too difficult if you know what to do.

How to Evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokemon GO

Evolving Eevee into Espeon in Pokemon GO is really simple. Check out these steps on how to do it:

Catch an Eevee and make it your buddy. Walk 10km and earn two Eevee candies with your buddy Eevee. Evolve your Eevee while it’s still your buddy during the day using 25 Eevee candy.

Another way to get an Espeon is to use the naming trick that’s been in the game since it first launched. Essentially, if you name your Eevee something special and then evolve it, you can guarantee what it will evolve into. It’s important to note that this only works once for each evolutionary line so you won’t be able to get multiple Espeons using this trick, you can only get one.

Simply name your Eevee “Sakura” and then evolve it. This will get you one Espeon guaranteed, but you’ll need to follow the steps above if you want any after that.