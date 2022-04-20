How to Mod a Vehicle in Fortnite

Fortnite has added a lot of features to it that have brought some complexity to the game and its world. The cars that have been around for quite some time are now moddable, giving players looking to drive around the map more options on how to do so.
One of the current Prowler Quests asks the player to drive a modded car for 500 meters but seeing how new car mods are, many players don’t know how to use them. They’ve most certainly seen car mods laying around in the regular loot pool, but many haven’t ever engaged with the feature. Take a look below to see how it’s done to complete the quest.
Modding Cars in Fortnite
Modding a vehicle takes a little bit of luck because very few items spawn 100% of the time in the game. That said, there are areas where car mods are far more likely to be than others. Keep that in mind as you follow these steps:
- Start a match and immediately drop to a gas station.
There are several located across the map, but it doesn’t really matter which you go to. It might be a good idea to glide to one with fewer people around, but that’s entirely up to you.
- After landing, search for the garage and find a car.
Every gas station has a garage off to the side that should have a fully gassed car inside. If the car is already gone by the time you get there, there’s likely a vehicle in the immediate area that you can gas up if need be.
- Find a car mod.
This is where it’s a little bit luck-based. Car mods like Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers have a good chance of spawning in the gas station’s garage, but they don’t always. If there’s not, explore the immediate area in search of one or for a stack of tires. Tire piles have a chance of dropping Off-Road Tires when destroyed.
- Thow the car mod at the car.
Once you’ve got your mod and you throw it on the car, it will automatically apply.
- Drive!
Now that the car is modded up, you can take off to wreak some havoc or just gun it straight for 500 meters to complete the Prowler Quest.