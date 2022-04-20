How to Mod a Vehicle in Fortnite

Fortnite has added a lot of features to it that have brought some complexity to the game and its world. The cars that have been around for quite some time are now moddable, giving players looking to drive around the map more options on how to do so.

One of the current Prowler Quests asks the player to drive a modded car for 500 meters but seeing how new car mods are, many players don’t know how to use them. They’ve most certainly seen car mods laying around in the regular loot pool, but many haven’t ever engaged with the feature. Take a look below to see how it’s done to complete the quest.

Modding Cars in Fortnite

Modding a vehicle takes a little bit of luck because very few items spawn 100% of the time in the game. That said, there are areas where car mods are far more likely to be than others. Keep that in mind as you follow these steps: