LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Earn Unlimited Studs | Fast Stud Farming Guide

To earn the most studs possible in LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga, you’ll need to unlock the Stud Multipliers — these multipliers are incredibly expensive, but you can stack them up. By combining x2, x4 and more, you can earn absurd amounts of studs. You can earn millions in a single run. The trick is finding the best levels to farm so you can afford them in the first place.

Not only do you need studs, but you’ll also need datacards. Datacards are a very special hard-to-find currency. Datacards are only found in open-world exploration areas, and they’re often tucked away in very hard-to-reach locations. We’ve got a full guide explaining where to find them all here, with pictures and map locations explaining every step. You’ll only need two or three to unlock (basically) all the stud multipliers you’ll ever need. Once you have a few stud multipliers, nothing will stop you from purchasing even the most expensive bonus characters and completing your roster 100%.

How To Farm Infinite Studs | 3 Easy Levels To Replay

To get infinite studs, you just need to farm for about 1,000,000 studs so you can purchase the stud multiplier in the EXTRAS cheat menu. Replay the easiest levels to get the studs you need for x2, x4, x6 and x8 — they can all be combined, so you’ll be swimming in studs by the time you get at least three of these multiplier cheats. The only tricky part is faring the datacards. You need one datacard for every cheat. Find all the datacard locations right here.

Step #1: Farm For 1 Million Studs

To get the first stud multiplier, you need 1 million studs. There are two levels you can start easily farming for studs right away in the story.

NOTE: I recommend unlocking the stud magnet core upgrades — get all three enhancements to pull studs from as far as possible.

Levels To Farm :

: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace – Level 2: There’s Always a Bigger Fish

Episode 9: Rise of Skywalker – Level 1: A Skip and a Jump

In TPM Level 2, ignore the giant fish monster and focus only on shooting the bubbles containing studs. Keep going until the bubbles stop spawning, then exit the level. You can exit and keep your studs at any time. In RoS Level 1 you’ll want to avoid the TIEs and only shoot the pipes and other LEGO objects. Keep going until as much stuff is cleared away as possible. Then exit the level. Both levels can earn you 160k-170k per run, and each run only takes a few minutes.

Play through enough times to earn 1 million studs. This is the hard part.

Step #2: Purchase Multipliers

The Stud Multiplier cheats are your main goal for earning infinite studs. After getting x2, you’ll want to earn 2 million for the x4, then enough for x6. You can farm the same levels as before over and over — once you get x8, you’ll essentially have infinite studs. Get x10 and you’ll have so many studs you’ll never be able to spend them all.

Start slow and work your way up. Once you have x2/x4/x6, you’ll be earning x48 studs. You’ll be getting millions of studs from those levels. Nothing in the collection costs more than that, so you’ll have no problem buying all the rumors, vehicles, and minifigs as you want. The possibilities are endless! And it really only takes a little farming.