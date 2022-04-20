LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Unlock All EXTRAS Cheat Codes | Datacards Locations

Datacards are special collectibles that are required to unlock cheats in the EXTRAS tab. Datacards are basically the new red bricks in LEGO Skywalker Saga — if you’ve played previous games in the LEGO series, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about. Instead of having to find specific cheats like in previous games, you’re free to purchase any cheat you want. You just need a datacard and the required number of studs. Cheats can cost a lot of studs, so you’ll want to unlock the stud multipliers first.

If you’re aiming to unlock everything, you will need the datacards to avoid tedious stud grinding. Once you’ve found two or three datacards and purchased the first set of stud multipliers, your money woes will be a thing of the distant past. You can earn millions of studs per minute, or just by wandering around the open world without even replaying story levels. If you want to get datacards, here’s where to find them all across the galaxy. There are 19 total.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

All Datacard Locations | EXTRAS Cheats Guide

Datacards are gold collectibles found in open world exploration areas. One is required to purchase cheats in the EXTRAS menu. There are 19 datacards total.

Tatooine: Jundland Waste – On the high cliff through the canyon directly southeast of the landing pad. Go on the path that leads to the Story Level marker — there are orange handles to climb up. At the top of the handles, double jump onto the cliff top to find the datacard.

Tatooine: Mos Espa – In the Slave Quarters area, jump to the back of the residences and look in the northeast room.

Tatooine: Mos Eisley – Found in the northeast corner of the map, under the LEGO awnings of the Civilian Quarters. Use a Jedi / Sith to stack the nearby LEGO crates to reach it.

Yavin IV: Great Temple – On the bottom floor of the Great Temple, the datacard is on the central temple bridge. Jump onto the scaffolding platform and grapple up to the datacard.

Hoth: Echo Base – Found in the upper catwalks of the Main Hangar. After landing, go to the back-right and use the grapple handles to reach the catwalk. Then use the grapple to cross the light fixtures and reach the glowing gold datacard.

Dagobah: Dragonsnake Bog – In the starting swamp, travel to the southeast corner and look up at the branches. Go behind the branches and zip onto the grapple handles.

Bespin: Cloud City – Travel to the Central Plaza. In the south, there’s a wall to the east of the stairs with a cracked blue ball. Go upstairs to the Admin Building area and drop down to reach the cracked blue wall and blast it with the Breaker Blaster.

Endor: Ewok Village – From the Landing Pad, go down the ramp walkway to the right. Go down all the way around to the LEGO cooking pot. Shoot the target under the steps to reveal this datacard.

Coruscant: Federal District – Go to the Senate View area. From the landing pad, go up the stairs to the right and approach the large red door. To the left of the door you’ll find a passage down. Follow the path all the way around the under-path to reach the datacard.

Coruscant: Uscru District – In the south of the area, look for the circular building. There are LEGO cylinders you can stand on to jump to the building. Go around the back of it to find the datacard.

Geonosis: Stalgasin Hive – From the landing spot, take the hill up to the left to reach a series of handles and Net Launcher spots. Use a Scavenger to place two nets, then climb up. Use a Jedi to place the pole, then swing across them. From here, reach the ledge facing the area on the map — drop down and use the grapple points to jump up and find this datacard.

Kashyyyk: Kachirho – From the “Droid Attack on the Wookies” level marker. Enter the interior building and follow the left passage outside. Go left again to find the datacard in the window.

Mustafar: Mining Complex – Located behind a large pipe to the left when traveling to the north section of the map. Go up to the area with a ladder and look toward the pipe — there are grapple points you can zip it.

Jakku: Niima Outpost – Found in the north sandy reaches. Reach the sandy hill to the northern section and look left for an engine submerged into the sand. Jump onto the top to find the datacard inside.

Takodana: Maz’s Castle – Travel to the west beach from the starting point. There’s a glowing datacard under the water. Zip up to the grapple on top of the LEGO pillar. Stand on the red button to raise the treasure chest.

Cantonica: Canto Bight – Found in the back alleys of Canto Bight. There’s a grapple point on the opposite building across the street. Zip up and you can reach the balcony with the datacard.

Crait: Crait Outpost – In the starting room, find it on a high platform in the back-left. Go up the catwalks on the left then jump onto the floating platform. Boba Fett (or any jetpack character) makes reaching this easier. Float and grapple onto the orange handle.

Kef Bir: Crash Site – Enter the Company 77 Village. Enter the barn area directly left as you enter. Check behind the barn.

Exegol: Sith Citadel – Found on the upper pipes in the room with the cloning machine. On the right-hand walkway, jump onto the LEGO rope. Climb up and jump onto the tightrope pipe.