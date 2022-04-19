LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – How to Get the Executor

There are a lot of ships and vehicles that are able to be unlocked by the player in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Capital ships, however, require a little bit of effort and cash to unlock given just how big they are. There are five Capital ships in total but one of the coolest is definitely the Executor from the original trilogy of Star Wars films.

The Executor is the largest ship in the Imperial fleet and is featured heavily in The Empire Strikes Back. It’s unlockable in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga but if the player wants to get it sooner rather than later, they should begin completing the original trilogy levels as some are required to unlock it.

How to Unlock the Executor in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get the Executor in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll need to have completed all of the story levels in Episode 4 and 5 to gain access to the space areas surrounding Tatooine and Bespin. You’ll have to start playing in Free Play mode and enter space surrounding either planet. This is where the Executor shows up, but there doesn’t seem to be much of a science behind it, so fly back and forth between the two areas for a while and the ship should hopefully spawn soon.

To unlock it, you’ll need to land inside the Executor’s hanger once it spawns. This is a little bit easier said than done as it’s fully equipped with deadly turrets on just about every surface. Take out enough of the turrets to where it’s safe to land and begin the docking process. Once you’re inside, prepare for a fight.

Inside the Executor, you’ll be met with a lot of Storm Troopers to dispose of. Luckily, they’re not too difficult, but a Trooper named TT-2005 will spawn once you’ve taken out everyone else and a boss battle will begin. They aren’t the most challenging fight in the world, so once they’re taken care of grab the access key card that they dropped.

The access key will let the player into the control room where they’ll need to fight off more troops and a General. If you didn’t have much trouble with the troops in the hanger, then the control room should be no problem either. With everyone defeated, the Executor will become available for purchase in the menu.

The unfortunate part about unlocking the Executor is that it costs 5 million Studs. While that’s nothing short of a small fortune, players will be able to quickly have enough simply by playing through the story and by equipping the Stud multipliers.