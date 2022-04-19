LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Forcing Them Out Challenge Guide

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives the player a handful of side objective challenges to complete for every main story mission they embark on. Some are pretty straightforward forward while others leave players scratching their heads. A small number of level challenges seem straightforward but won’t unlock despite the player seemingly completing the requirements.

The “Forcing Them Out” challenge in the level The Battle of the Jedi in Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones is one such challenge that seems simple enough, but gives players a tough time. Take a look below at how to meet its requirements.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | A New Hope Walkthrough Part 2 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 1 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 2 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 1 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 2 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 1 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 2 | Attack of the Clones Walkthrough Part 1 | Attack of the Clones Walkthrough Part 2 | Revenge of the Sith Walkthrough Part 1 | Revenge of the Sith Walkthrough Part 2 | A New Hope All Minikits | Empire Strikes Back All Minikits | Return of the Jedi All Minikits | Phantom Menace All Minikits | Attack of the Clones All Minikits | Revenge of the Sith All Minikits | A New hope All Level Challenges | Empire Strikes Back All Level Challenges | Return of the Jedi All Level Challenges | Phantom Menace All Level Challenges | Attack of the Clones All Level Challenges | Revenge of the Sith All Level Challenges | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

Forcing Them Out Challenge Guide

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga_20220411232502

To complete the challenge, the player simply needs to “beat a Geonosian Warrior and a Battle Droid using the Force,” however, some players are experiencing an issue where the requirements aren’t being met despite taking out countless enemies with their Jedi powers.

It appears as if there’s a bug (that’s not a Geonosian pun for those wondering) preventing the challenge to be completed if the player defeats the enemies by hitting them with objects thrown by the Force. Since this is the easiest way to take them out, many players have been wondering what they’re doing wrong when in actuality, it’s the game that’s the issue.

Instead of throwing a big, heavy object at the enemies, try angling yourself to push them off of a walkway and into a pit for an easy kill. There’s a chance that the bug will be patched out as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga receives more updates, but unless otherwise specified, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so stick to pushing them down pits for now.