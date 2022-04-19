LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | Rise of Skywalker Part 2

Like Emperor Palpatine himself, we’ve somehow returned for Part 2 of our Episode 9: Rise of Skywalker walkthrough. The Final Order launches the first salvo, destroying another planet with their Star Destroyer planetkiller weapons. Our heroes reach Exegol and face off against the Emperor’s new Sith Empire. Lots of explosions happen. In these two levels, we’ll explore the wreckage of the Death Star 2 and fight on multiple fronts in Exegol. Level 4 and Level 5 are packed levels with multiple boss fights and locations to explore. Let’s roll up our Jedi sleeves and finish up the Skywalker Saga. We’re just one final set of missions away.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

Mission: Wookie Rescue

Appearing back in space, land on the Supremacy — with our landing code medallion, we can land anywhere without alerting the bad guys. Even on their big bad spaceship! Fight through the hallways until you reach a sealed guard room. Use Rey’s “Influence’ Jedi Mind Trick on the sleepy trooper and control him to pull down the orange handle.

Why are we here? To rescue Chewbacca, of course! After a quick meeting with Kylo Ren — kind of like a Force zoom meeting — you’ll learn the truth about Rey’s past. She’s a Palpatine! She’s a baby Emperor! We can’t worry about that now. Blast through the last few guards to rescue Chewie. The team escapes on the Millenium Falcon and flies toward the planet to find the lost Sith Repository.

Mission: Relics of the Empire

Crash-landing on the planet, now we have to find a way onto the old Death Star 2 ruins. Down below on the rocks, you’ll find a skimmer vehicle that works like a taxi. Fly over to the Death Star 2 Ruins. Inside the ruins, use BB-8 to pull down the bridge so you can cross. We need to get BB-8 to the top of this large chamber. Use BB-8’s grapple ability to climb up until you can reach the Astromech Terminal.

Hop up the moving platforms then push down the crate with the orange handles. Rebuild the pieces into a bouncy pad so both Rey and BB-8 can continue climbing up. Use the central pillar handles to reach the very top and carefully cross the crumbling bridge. Once you reach the upper corridor, you’ll finall find the level marker.

Level 4: The Strength to Do It

Kylo Ren has arrived! And he’s totally destoyed the Wayfinder. We needed that to reach Exegol — now Kylo Ren is our only hope to defeat Palpatine’s new empire. But we’re not gonna just join him! The level begins with a battle against Kylo. You know how Jedi Battles work by now. Defeat him and he’ll retreat.

To follow Kylo, swap to BB-8 and roll through the tiny tunnels on the right side of the area. Rey can wall-run on the left and double-jump across the central pillar. Either way, you’ll reconnect and chase Kylo through the wreckage. In the crumbling hallway ahead, Rey can try pushing the large LEGO crate toward the pit. The floor will crumble and reveal a grapple handle — BB-8 can use that. Pull the orange handle and enter the control room through the vent shaft.

Crossing The Green Pit: Once BB-8 is inside the control room, move onto the right button to make an orange acrobatic bar appear from the wall. Swing across with Rey and jump off onto a tall pole. Swap back to BB-8 and activate the left red button, raising another tall pole. Now Rey can jump all the way across and cut through the Lightsaber wall. Once the wall is chopped down with the power of a lightsaber, BB-8 can roll right through.

Smash the LEGO objects on the opposite wall and build the hopping bricks into an Astromech Terminal. Use it with BB-8 to unlock the next door to reach the second Kylo encounter. Beat him up and the floor will crumble, dropping you both down into the sunken section of the Death Star ruins.

Ahead, we’ll reach the final confronation against Kylo Ren. On the windswept turrets, you’ll have to watch out for crashing waves of water that damage sections of the arena. You can also swap to BB-8 to activate electricity traps to shock Kylo — but those can hurt you too. Whatever your strategy, defeat Kylo Ren three more times. Rey might just turn Kylo to the light side after all! She steals his special TIE Fighter and flies off for Exegol to confront Palpatine herself.

Mission: Reporting In

Nothing Poe or Finn can do now. Time to return to the Resistance Camp on Ajan Kloss. Travel into the cave where the large Resistance Ship is parked. Bad news just keeps coming! Princess Leia has passed away, and Poe Dameron is now the acting general of the Resistance. Rey has crash-landed back on Temple Island where she trained with Luke, and the Emperor’s new navy are plotting to destroy a familiar planet. Everything is going all wrong!

Mission: Parting Gifts

At least Luke’s force ghost has something to share with Rey. Follow Luke to his hut on Temple Island. At his hut, Rey will find Leia’s Lightsaber! Luke doesn’t just have a lighsaber to share. He’s also got a clue to help Rey find Exegol. Use the force of Kylo’s TIE to find the Sith Artifact — grab it, then follow Luke down to the beach. Luke will share his old X-Wing! Finally, we have everything we need to travel to Exegol and defeat Palpatine.

Level 5: Be With Me

Time to take on the Final Order! While Rey goes on her own to fight Palpatine, Finn and Poe plan a coordinated assault on Exegol and their fleet of Super Star Destroyers. Open the galaxy map and travel to Exegol Space. Fly to the level marker ahead. This is the final battle, and the final mission of the Skywalker Saga. May the Force be with you.

BOSS: Knights of Ren – Rey and Kylo Ren (now Ben Solo) have found their way to Palpatine’s Throne Room. There, the two will fight back two squads of boss enemies in another epic-sized Jedi Battle. In this battle, you’ll switch between Ben Solo and Rey after every few major enemy takedowns.

Clear both groups of enemies, and we’ll change perspective to Finn. He’s aiming to destroy the control tower for the entire Sith Fleet. You’ll have to ride across a Star Destroyer to reach and destroy it as the battle rages in the sky. Watch out for the red zones where TIEs are shooting from above. As you progress, you’ll encounter squads of Sith Troopers in red. Clear them out, then pull the TIE Fighter wing with Finn’s grappling hook to make a bridge.

Ride until you reach another enemy encounter. Due to the crashed X-Wing, we’ll need to disable the power and break through. Grab a trooper disguise with Finn (all three parts) and push the two platforms so you can reach the Villain Terminal in the back-left corner of the arena. Use the terminal with the disguise to disable power and reach the next big encounter.

BOSS: BB-BOSS – An evil BB Droid! The BB-Boss is a giant round turret that’s taken full control of the weapons systems on the Star Destroyer. To defeat it, run around until the main gun overheats, exposing power cores. Blast the glowing cores when they’re exposed, then be prepared to run around again. Repeat until all four power cores are destroyed.

When all the cores are destroyed, rebuild the hopping bricks into a drill-like device, then use Finn’s grappling hook to pull the orange handle to the right of the hatch. An Astromech Terminal will appear — that’s for BB-8 to use. Unlock the hatch, and the bombs completely destroy the communication networks. But the Emperor is causing trouble with his electricity!

BOSS: Palpatine – Rey and Palpatine have one final confrontation. This is more like a final cutscene. Mash the buttons as they appear, and Rey will defeat the evil Emperor. Palpatine is no more. The Sith Empire is defeated by a coalition of united planets. Our heroes are safe. The First Order is being overthrown. Everything seems pretty great! And we’ve finally finished all of the Skywalker Sage. Enjoy exploring the rest of the galaxy at your own pace. There’s so much to discover out there. Goodluck, you’re gonna need it!