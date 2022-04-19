LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | Rise of Skywalker

Yes, they really do fly now.

The level challenges are getting weirder in the homestretch of The Skywalker Saga. The final film of the sequel trilogy throws you into one over-the-top scenario after another, and it isn’t always clear how to complete these level challenges. You’ll be riding speeders and fighting the First Order mid-air, flying through ice asteroids, blasting through the wreckage of the Death Star, and much more. We’ve got full explanations for each level challenge so you can hit 100% completion and finish up your journey in a galaxy far, far away.

Level 1: A Skip and a Jump

Lock Off: Avoid being locked on 3 times in a row.

We’ve done this before. Let enemies lock on to the Millenium Falcon, then perform a dodge roll with the shoulder buttons. Any regular dodge will work here. Do it three times to complete the challenge.

Here Comes the BOOM!: Take out 3 enemies with Proton Torpedoes or Rockets.

Lock on and defeat 3 TIE Fighters with your Proton Torpedoes. Three defeats and you’ll complete the challenge. I recommend starting early. If you fail you can just restart.

Poe-Etic Flying: Complete all lightspeed jumps.

Hit the button prompt before it expires to complete all the light speed jumps.

Level 2: They Fly Now!

When Treadspeeders Fly!: Destroy the airborne Treadspeeder.

Midway through the level, after destroying the TIE Fighter and more treadspeeders appear, one will ramp off a large rock to your left. Shoot it down mid-air to unlock this level challenge.

Never Underestimate a Droid: Hit a jet trooper with a powder canister as BB-8.

When the jet troopers appear, use your BB-8 to launch a powder canister. Keep firing until you hit one of the troopers behind the speeder.

Teamwork: Shoot a treadspeeder after making the driver dizzy with a powder canister.

Early in the level you’ll be chased by treadspeeder. Swap to BB-8 and launch a canister. If the dust hits, a short cutscene will play showing the pilot of the treadspeeder is dizzy. While they’re dizzy, blast them with a different character.

Level 3: C-3P-Oh no!

Right in the Eye: Disable the UA-TT’s searchlight with a blaster.

Very early in the level you’ll encounter a walker with a searchlight. You can shootout the searchlight from your cover position — it won’t raise an alarm.

New Orders: Peacefully clear the main courtyard of Stormtroopers without raising the alarm.

In the large courtyard you’ll enter after meeting Zorii Bliss, travel to the Villain Terminal on the right side of the courtyard. You can sneak there and use it with Finn in disguise, or you can use Rey’s Jedi Mind Trick “Influence” to activate it. Either way will clear the courtyard.

Be Rey-ly Quiet!: Complete the level without being detected.

Complete the previous two level challenges to make this easier. Grab a disguise ASAP as Finn to make sneaking simple. You can fire your blaster or use sneak attacks. Just make sure to hit your targets! Don’t walk into the vision cones and you’ll make it through this level without raising an alarm.

Level 4: The Strength to Do It

Dark Lord of the Surf: Lure Kylo into the range of a crashing wave.

During the third battle against Kylo Ren, you’ll be on a long pathway with damaging waves crashing onto the arena. Red zones will periodically appear here. Wait for one to appear then stand on it to lure Kylo towards you. As long as he gets hit you’ll earn this challenge.

Shocking!: Activate the dangerous electrical hazards to hurt Kylo Ren.

In the third arena, swap to BB-8 and use the orange grapple handles. Pull them to send electricity through the puddles of water. Try to lure Kylo onto one before activating it so you know you’ll complete the challenge.

Golden Opportunity: Find a route through the Death Star without opening any doors.

After beating Kylo Ren once, you’ll reach a hallway with green deadly gas. Cross the gap, and you’ll reach a door you need to open with an Astromech Terminal. Instead of doing that, play the level in Freeplay and select a Bounty Hunter. Blast the gold LEGO pipes above the door and grapple up to bypass it.

Level 5: Be With Me

Shrug: Defeat the Knights of Ren as Ben Solo without dying.

In the first section of the level, Kylo Ren and Rey will fight together against the Sovereign Protectors and against the Knights of Ren. As Kylo Ren, make sure you don’t die against the Knights. If your health is low, back away and wait to help. You can also upgrade your health and melee damage through core upgrades. I also recommend using longer-range attacks like the lightsaber throw to avoid taking damage.

Incoming: Don’t take any damage from the Sith TIE Fighters while riding Orbaks.

The second sequence of the level is riding mounts on the Star Destroyer. TIEs will strafe you from the sky — move out of the red zones. If you complete this sequence without getting hit in the red zones once, you’ll complete this challenge.

Explo-Sith: Use the environment to defeat Sith Troopers.

In Freeplay Mode, reach the first encounter with the Sith Troopers as Finn. Swap to a Scoundrel (Han Solo) and aim at the purple LEGO junction to the left. He’ll autoaim and send shockwaves that zap any troopers near the cover walls.