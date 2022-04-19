LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Find All Minikits | Rise of Skywalker

We’re finally completing our collection with Episode 9: Rise of Skywalker. This is it. The last bunch of 25 minikits to acquire for 100% completion of every single level in the campaigns. We’ll have built the final mini-vehicle and earned a lot of extra Kyber Bricks along the way. The minikits can be a little tricky this time around, but after a few replays in Freeplay we were able to locate all of them. They’re especially tricky to get in the vehicle levels — and there’s one minikit that isn’t marked anywhere, even if you’ve unlocked the collectible finder upgrade. If you’re ready to dust off your hands and finish your minikit collection, we’ve got all the locations listed below.

Level 1: A Skip and a Jump

Minikit #1: In the ice tunnel, go right and blast all the LEGO pipes near the top of the tunnel. One of them is glowing with a minikit.

Minikit #2: When the two tunnel paths reconnect, break the ice LEGO on the right wall.

Minikit #3: Taking the left path when the tunnel forks, look for a steamy LEGO pipe. The tunnel path will repeat endlessly as long as you don’t destroy all 10 TIE Fighters for the objective.

Minikit #4: If you follow the left path (or just wait awhile) a droid will appear carrying one of the minikits.

Minikit #5: Enter both pathways and wait a good amount of time without destroying any TIEs and eventually one will appear carrying a minikit.

Level 2: They Fly Now!

Minikit #1: Early in the level, a flying minikit will appear above the treadspeeders.

Minikit #2: After the jet troopers launch and start attacking from mid-air, one will fly down into view carrying a minikit.

Minikit #3: After the TIE Fighter appears, another small droid will appear carrying a minikit near the jet troopers.

Minikit #4: Yet another jet trooper will lower into view carrying a minikit.

Minikit #5: Destroy all the treadspeeders and this one seems to appear.

Level 3: C-3P-Oh no!

Minikit #1: In the second courtyard with the four troopers, use a Jedi / Sith to move the LEGO crates to the right of the stairs and stack them up to reach the zipline. Slide across to reach a rooftop with this minikit.

Minikit #2: Reach the courtyard where the criminals ambush you. After the troopers leave, go explore the right alleyway. There’s an abandoned house on the right with an open window. Use a Scavenger Glider or a running double-jump from the ledge to reach the open window.

Minikit #3: Before entering Babu Frik’s workshop, use the Force to move the LEGO crate to create a platform up to the handles. This is directly left of the workshop entrance door. Climb up to get a minikit.

Minikit #4: In Freeplay Mode, use a Scavenger Net Launcher directly below the walker with the searchlight at the start of the level. Up top, use a Jedi / Sith to lift the Gonk Droid and move it into the open window.

Minikit #5: At the end of the level, in the large courtyard, use a Villain Bomb to blow open the silver LEGO door along the left wall as you enter.

Level 4: The Strength to Do It

Minikit #1: At the very start of the level, defeat Kylo Ren so you can explore the area. From your starting spot, turn right to find a lightsaber door. Cut through to return to the vault. There’s a minikit here.

Minikit #2: Destroy three gross dianoga creatures in the level to earn a minikit. They’re scattered throughout the Death Star ruins.

Creature #1 : In the first arena, reach the lower floor exit corridor. The creature is in a hidden spot directly left of the doorway.

: In the first arena, reach the lower floor exit corridor. The creature is in a hidden spot directly left of the doorway. Creature #2 : From the exit to the first arena, there’s a makeshift bridge leading to an upper corridor. Take that path to an optional room with many poles to jump on. Drop down to the bottom to find the second creature.

: From the exit to the first arena, there’s a makeshift bridge leading to an upper corridor. Take that path to an optional room with many poles to jump on. Drop down to the bottom to find the second creature. Creature #3: Continue to chase Kylo. In the hallway with the crumbling floor, BB-8 has to enter a shaft with red buttons. The creature is in this room.

Minikit #3: In the optional room with the second creature, hop up the poles and swing across to the ledge with this minikit.

Minikit #4: After the second fight with Kylo Ren, before going outside the ruins, look left for a small vent that BB-8 can roll through. There’s a minikit right inside.

Minikit #5: In the third Jedi Battle arena against Kylo Ren, there are three grey cylinder LEGO objects. Swap to BB-8 so you can freely explore during the fight and break all three objects.

Level 5: Be With Me

Minikit #1: While riding your mount across the top of the Star Destroyer, stick to the right side. Jump with your alien horse to grab it.

Minikit #2: After pulling the TIE wing and riding forward, you’ll hop off for a second combat encounter against Sith Troopers. Go back and left, using a Villain Bomb to blast the silver LEGO lock. This releases the ladder, allowing you to climb up and grab this kit.

Minikit #3: During the first Star Destroyer shootout with Sith Troopers, swap to a Bounty Hunter in Freeplay and blast the gold LEGO object on the right side of the arena.

Minikit #4: After pulling down the TIE wing, cross it and swap to a Jedi / Sith to pry open the TIE cockpit with the Force.

Minikit #5: Complete the final battle against BB-Boss, then backtrack along the left wall. Look for a crashed A-Wing. Shoot the cockpit to make hopping bricks appear. Build them to create a Hero Terminal. Use the terminal to call in a pod with the final minikit of the sequel trilogy.