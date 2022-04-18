LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | The Last Jedi Part 2

Episode 8: The Last Jedi sends our heroes into the unknown. Rey might learn a few Jedi tricks, but the First Order is seemingly more powerful than ever. This is the darkest hour for everyone, and survival is the only victory. In this action-packed half of The Last Jedi, we’ll be fighting in Snoke’s Throne Room, escaping an ultra-powerful First Order spaceship, and fleeing a doomed Resistance Base while taking on an extremely angry Kylo Ren. These levels might look simple but they’re surprisingly long — especially our big encounter against Captain Phasma. Even the final level isn’t just a simple boss fight. There’s an entire cavern to explore, and if you’re stuck or need help navigating in the dark, we’ve got the light you need to make it through.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

Level 3: No Snoke Without Fire

Rey has been captured! As Kylo Ren, lead Rey through the First Order ship. Use your force powers to pry open the doors down the hallway. In the large chamber, you’ll reach another locked door — cut open the gold LEGO to the right of the door with Kylo Ren’s lightsaber. Then jump onto the orange handle near the kitchen window. Use the force to remove the red broken battery and stick the blue battery from the kitchen into the door socket. Ride the elevator up to encounter Supreme Leader Snoke!

BOSS: Praetorian Guards – Well, Snoke wasn’t as tough as he looked! His army of Praetorian Guards are way stronger. As Rey and Kylo, you’ll have to fight them one-at-a-time, and they’re surprisingly strong! This is a lengthy Jedi Battle. Do enough damage and you’ll defeat one, which will be replaced with another, and another. You’ll swap between both characters.

Defeat all the Elite Guards to complete this short level. Ben isn’t as nice as he seems — he wants to take over the First Order with Rey at his side. This is too dramatic! Let’s take a breather with Finn and Rose as they also head straight for the Supremacy with a completely different plan.

Mission: Enemy Territory

With your codebreaker, travel to the Supremacy. On-board the First Order ship, our first goal is to steal some disguises. Swap to BB-8 so you can safely walk past the guards and reach the laundry room to acquire a set of disguises. Now the team can walk around without drawing any extra attention. Follow the objective waypoints to reach the Hyperspace Tracker room and start the next level. We’re about to faceoff with an old enemy!

Level 4: Chrome Dome Down

BOSS: Captain Phasma – We’re facing off against Phasma. Again! The Resistance blasted through the Supremacy and the hangar is in flames. We can’t directly damage Phasma. She’s hiding behind a blaster shield. We’ll have to get more creative. There are 9 unique ways to deal damage to Phasma, so let’s find as many as possible.

Shoot the green target above the TIE Fighters on the conveyor belt above Phasma. Drop a TIE on her head to deal damage.

Break the LEGO objects in the arena below her lookout. Construct the hopping bricks into a net cannon that shoots straight through her shield.

To the left of her tower, there’s a roller bomb you can mount. Ride it and move it onto the red circle to launch it up and blast her.

After dealing damage three times, Phasma will retreat to a new area. You’ll automatically follow her and encounter another squard of troopers. Thankfully BB-8 arrives to rescue everyone! BB-8 rampages through the hangar on a (partially wrecked) AT-ST. Once again, we’ll have to find creative ways to damage Captain Phasma.

In the second arena, turn left and go back to find a Villain Terminal. Use it to launch the TIE Fighter straight at Phasma.

Jump onto the First Order turret and blast the exposed power core underneath Phasma’s position.

With the same large turret, just shoot at her shield directly. One shot will disable the shield, and another will damage her.

Hit her three times, and she’ll retreat to one final platform. Again, you can’t damage her through normal means. Let’s find some alternate methods.

On the right side of the third arena, open the First Order Weapons Crate and collect the Heavy Repeater. Use it by charging up and blasting through her shield.

To the right of her platform, there’s a ladder leading to a large turbine. Flip the switch at the top to activate it and suck her in.

Reactivate the conveyor in the third arena by plugging in the blue battery on the right side to the control terminal. When the conveyor turns back on, shoot the green target to drop an AT-ST.

After knocking her out for a third time, you’ll enter a quick QTE struggle. Mash the button and we’ll defeat Captain Phasma for good. Now we just have to escape the ship. There’s a shuttle on the far end of the hangar. We’re controlling an AT-ST, so stomp and blast your way through the troopers — blast the glowing LEGO TIE Fighter to create a bridge to the next area. Blast through the AT-ST and wind through the hangar to reach our escape.

Mission: Crait Danger

Everyone escapes the Supremacy and reconnects at the Resistance Base on Crait. Poe needs you to help send a distress signal. Follow the waypoints up to the storage room. Use the grapple hook on the orange LEGO handle, and grab the power source inside. Move it and connect it to the LEGO device to power it up and reveal a Hero Terminal that Finn can use.

We’re not done yet. Head up to the roof — use the ladder — and you’ll find a busted antenna. We need to get BB-8 up here to use the Astromech Terminal. After climbing the ladder, look to the right for a scaffolding with a grapple handle. Pull it down and rebuild to create a bounce pad for BB-8 to use. Now that BB-8 can jump up, use the Astromech Terminal. Fix the signal and follow the waypoints to Poe’s location. Approach him to begin the final level.

Level 5: Ground A-salt

While Luke Skywalker fights Kylo Ren, the Resistance escapes through the hidden tunnels behind the base. We can fight Kylo Ren — or immediately swap to the Resistance.

With Finn, Poe and Leia, follow the white foxes through the tunnels. One of them is carrying TNT in its mouth. Follow it up the stairs to a locker with a Hero Terminal. Use the terminal to discover a giant crate of TNT! Push it down, build the bricks and flip the switch to blast through the rocks.

Down the next cave path, you’ll reach two giant shutters that close when you approach. Pull the grapple handle to reveal hopping bricks, and build them into an Astromech Terminal. Put BB-8 to work to complete the terminal puzzle and build the hopping bricks that appear. It creates an orange handle on the LEGO door. Jump onto the handle to unlock it, then rebuild the bricks again into another handle you can pull open.

Continue through the tunnels until you reach a dead-end. More boulders are blocking your way, and there’s seemingly no way to clear them out! Time to switch back to Skywalker.

BOSS: Kylo Ren – This fight is very different from your standard Jedi Battle. Instead of attacking Kylo Ren, you’ll be dodging all of his attacks — press the button prompts that appear to dodge and weave around Kylo Ren effortlessly. Keep it up to drain his health bar and wear him down. Once he’s defeated, Rey will appear in the caverns with the rest of the Resistance.

Switch back to Finn and Poe at the rocky dead-end. With Kylo down, Rey is now selectable here — select her and use the force of the wall of rocks to make them crumble. Luke Skywalker uses the last of his power to help the Resistance escape and fight another day. Maybe someone will respond to that signal as we enter Episode 9: Rise of Skywalker.