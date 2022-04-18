LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Find All Minikits | The Last Jedi

Minikits are everything and nothing. If you want to 100% Episode 8: The Last Jedi, you’ll need to find all 25 minikits, and they’re deviously hidden across five levels. Earning minikits isn’t as simple as just finding them — even if you’ve unlocked the collectible finder upgrade, those markers don’t always show you where to find minikits, and they especially don’t show you how to find them. If you’re lost and need help finding minikits in the prison cells, in the Supremacy spaceship, or while escaping from the First Order through old mines, we’ve got all the locations listed below. Use the Table of Contents to instantly jump to the level you’re looking for.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | A New Hope Walkthrough Part 2 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 1 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 2 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 1 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 2 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 1 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 2 | Attack of the Clones Walkthrough Part 1 | Attack of the Clones Walkthrough Part 2 | Revenge of the Sith Walkthrough Part 1 | Revenge of the Sith Walkthrough Part 2 | A New Hope All Minikits | Empire Strikes Back All Minikits | Return of the Jedi All Minikits | Phantom Menace All Minikits | Attack of the Clones All Minikits | Revenge of the Sith All Minikits | A New hope All Level Challenges | Empire Strikes Back All Level Challenges | Return of the Jedi All Level Challenges | Phantom Menace All Level Challenges | Attack of the Clones All Level Challenges | Revenge of the Sith All Level Challenges | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

Level 1: Dameron’s Defiance

Minikit #1: Destroy 7 of the red antennae on the top of Dreadnaught. They’re mostly located on the top outer-rim.

Minikit #2: Destroy 10 of the red arch-shaped generators on top of the Dreadnaught. These are located around the center of the Dreadnaught.

Minikit #3: At the back of the Dreadnaught on the underside, blast a big red LEGO glowing piece to reveal a hidden minikit.

Minikit #4: During the A-Wing sequence, watch for an escape pod flying around. Blast it to unlock a minikit.

Minikit #5: Blast everything! I’m not 100% sure how I unlocked this one. Destroy as many TIEs as you can in all phases.

Level 2: Master Codebreak-Out

Minikit #1: In Freeplay Mode, travel left from the starting cell to find a door with the LEGO bars broken off. Use a Jedi / Sith to pull the LEGO lever out and attach it to the wall. Use the lever to unlock the door — inside you’ll find a wall with four images. Match the four images so they show one character (like Han Solo), then cycle through to all four characters. Once you’ve completed the puzzle four times, you’ll earn a minikit.

Minikit #2: Opposite the workout room, enter the cell and blast the silver LEGO chains with a villain bomb. Build the hopping bricks and complete the pipe by holding down — creating a pipe to the minikit glass case. Flip the lever to break it open.

Minikit #3: At one of the command center doors, there’s a prison cell with a statue / painting inside. Use the Gonk Droid to unlock the door and smash the easel to earn the minikit parts.

Minikit #4: You’ll find a safe inside one of the prison cells. To get the key, enter the guard room and bounce to the top of the generator. There’s an open vent with a Protocol Terminal — jump then swap to C-3P0 to use it. Then return to the safe and use the Protocol Terminal to unlock it.

Minikit #5: In the guard room, reach the top of the red generator. Swap to a character with a grappling hook and zip onto the orange LEGO handles on the upper walls. Jump all the way up to get your last minikit.

Level 3: No Snoke Without Fire

Minikit #1: At the start of the level, go down the hallway to your left and use the Villain Terminal. Inside the room with machinery, use the force to turn all three LEGO wheels until the glowing light turns green. Once all the wheels are green, the minikit will appear.

Minikit #2: In the second hallway, go down the hallway on your right to enter a breakroom. Use a Bounty Hunter to blast the gold LEGO bricks and shoot the target to begin a small shooting minigame. Hit all the rebel targets to earn your prize.

Minikit #3: In the second hallway, enter the hallway on the left and unlock the door. There’s a puzzle here where you need to move the blue battery through the maze. To get through the locks, pull out the red First Order battery and plug it back in. Move the battery to the minikit locker to complete the puzzle.

Minikit #4: In the large chamber with the elevator to Snoke’s Throne, use the Astromech Terminal to raise the bridge to the tower. Climb up to the second level of the tower and use the second Astromech Terminal.

Minikit #5: The final minikit is located in Snoke’s Throne Room. Just check behind Snoke’s throne during the fight against the guards.

Level 4: Chrome Dome Down

Minikit #1: To earn a minikit, you need to destroy three black BB-8s.

Black BB-8 #1 : Found in the second arena. On the wrecked TIE Fighter bay on the left.

: Found in the second arena. On the wrecked TIE Fighter bay on the left. Black BB-8 #2 : In the third arena, find it on the black crates behind the burning wreckage, to the left of Phasma’s platform.

: In the third arena, find it on the black crates behind the burning wreckage, to the left of Phasma’s platform. Black BB-8 #3: Also in the third arena, climb the ladder to the right of Phasma’s platform.

Minikit #2: In the second arena, blast the gold LEGO container to the left of Phasma’s position. You can use a Bounty Hunter or use the heavy First Order turret.

Minikit #3: In the third arena, circle around behind Phasma’s platform to find a ladder leading to this minikit.

Minikit #4: During the AT-ST sequence, shoot the pile of LEGO debris to the right of the enemy AT-ST.

Minikit #5: In Freeplay Mode, reach the second arena and turn around. There’s a lift platform that’s stuck — swap to a character with a grappling hook (Hero / Bounty Hunter) and zip up. The lift will lower. Use the lever to ride up and collect this rare minikit.

Level 5: Ground A-salt

Minikit #1: Take the first left path in the cavern and drill through the red crystals. After clearing the tunnel, backtrack to find a side-passage with a feeder. Move the hopper under the feeder and pull the lever, then move the hopper back into place to attract the white alien foxes. After they eat minikit pieces will spawn.

Minikit #2: Take the right-hand path at the start of the caves to reach the TNT room. Use a force-user in Freeplay to move the LEGO rocks out of the cavern alcove.

Minikit #3: Blast the gold LEGO crate inside the Protocol Droid shortcut path in the TNT room.

Minikit #4: Follow the path through the TNT room, you’ll reach a large emergency door. On the left side, there’s a tunnel leading to a high ledge above the room. Using a Jedi / Sith, you need to find four missing picture plates and solve a little puzzle. The plates are hidden under objects you can destroy, and at the top of the nearby ladder.

Minikit #5: Near the end of the caves, there’s an easy-to-spot blue cracked wall to the left of the exit. Shoot it with a Scavenger’s Breaker Blaster to find the last minikit for Episode 8.