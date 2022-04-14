LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | The Force Awakens Part 2

Starkiller Base is in our sights. The final part of Episode 7: The Force Awakens takes our heroes to the new headquarters of the First Order — a new Empire that sprouted from the ashes of the old one. A planet turned Death Star, Starkiller Base is recharging and ready to destroy even more planets. We’re starting to run low on planets, so the Resistance really needs to put an end to this place. Han Solo, Chewie and Finn infiltrate the fortress to disable the shields and help the rebels pull off a daring fighter raid. The events on the base get pretty dang dramatic, leading to a shouty confrontation with Kylo Ren, the Sith lunatic at the center of the evil army. Here’s how to complete every step of Level 4 and Level 5 of The Force Awakens.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | A New Hope Walkthrough Part 2 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 1 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 2 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 1 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 2 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 1 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 2 | Attack of the Clones Walkthrough Part 1 | Attack of the Clones Walkthrough Part 2 | Revenge of the Sith Walkthrough Part 1 | Revenge of the Sith Walkthrough Part 2 | A New Hope All Minikits | Empire Strikes Back All Minikits | Return of the Jedi All Minikits | Phantom Menace All Minikits | Attack of the Clones All Minikits | Revenge of the Sith All Minikits | A New hope All Level Challenges | Empire Strikes Back All Level Challenges | Return of the Jedi All Level Challenges | Phantom Menace All Level Challenges | Attack of the Clones All Level Challenges | Revenge of the Sith All Level Challenges | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

Mission: Friends of the Resistance

Han and pals are on their way to the Resistance. To find them, make a stop at Maz’s Castle on Takodana. Go inside the tavern — and Rey will sense something strange. Follow the yellow objective markers downstairs. The sounds are coming from a locked room. To acces it, go to the opposite room — there’s an Astromech Terminal high up on the wall. Move the tall pillar first, then the shorter pillar so BB-8 can hop up and use the Astromech Terminal.

Enter the unlocked room and grab the key. Open the chest to find something very strange — Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber! Rey runs off while the First Order invades. Fight your way outside and defeat the evil FN-2199. Finn is especially good against these melee troopers. Once he’s defeated, a cutscene shows Kylo Ren capturing Rey, taking her to the First Order’s HQ. Before we can go there, Han and company need to travel to the Resistance Base. Open your map and select the Resistance Base on D’Qar.

At the base, you’ll meet up with Poe Dameron! He’s still alive and he’ll lead you to the Command Center. Inside, you’ll learn the location of Starkiller Base — and their next target is the Resistance Base! With Finn’s help, you can infiltrate the First Order war machine and sabotage it. Return to the Millenium Falcon and travel to Starkiller Base.

Level 4: Starkiller Queen

Han and company crash land onto Starkiller Base. Just as the team enters, a gang of stormtroopers attacks. Take cover and start blasting! We’ll need Captain Phasma to complete the sabotage. To lure her out, we need to defeat 30 stormtroopers. After the first shootout, you might want to grab a First Order disguise for Finn. Bad guys won’t recognize him with a full disguise.

Fight through the bad guys to the left. When you encounter snipers on the bridge, swap to Han or Chewie and target the purple target marker. That’ll instantly destroy the bridge, quickly clearing out the dangerous enemies.

Defeat 30 troopers and Captain Phasma will step out of her quarters. She’s completely invulnerable to blaster fire, so we’ll need to use another method to capture her — the blue battery! The game calls this a “power core”, find it in her office. Plug it into any of the socket plugs in the hallways to set a trap. She’ll automatically walk into it.

After she sets off one trap, rush in and attack her! She’ll wake up and escape with the blue battery. Defeat the troopers that appear, then chase down Phasma to recover the blue battery — let her catch you so she drops it. Grab the battery and plug it into a second trap. Some of them you may have to set yourself, but they’ll all automatically work on her. Use two traps and she’ll be captured. Follow her to the Shield Control Room. She’ll unlock the door and use the terminal inside.

Mission: A Bag Full of Explosives

The shields still aren’t down! Han and Chewie are going to have to bomb the place themselves. Enter Starkiller Base and place the four explosives on the marked pillars. You’ll have to return to grab another bomb after placing each one. Don’t worry about sneaking! If you get caught, you can clear the room with your blaster.

For one of the pillars, you need to move the large LEGO block to the center of the catwalk gap so you can jump across. Otherwise, this is a straightforward objective. When you place all the bombs, follow the objective marker to the exit. The exit is also the level marker, taking us to the end of the episode.

Level 5: Destroying Starkiller

Kylo Ren is Ben Solo! And he’s fully gone to the darkside. There’s no helping him now. And there’s no stopping the Resistance assault on Starkiller Base. The perspective switches to Poe Dameron on his attack run — we need to blast 15 towers, 15 turrets, and 10 TIE Fighters to complete this vehicle sequence.

Clear the top level, and the fighter wing will fly into the darkened trench with lights on. Blast everything in sight — before long, Poe will wreck the couplings inside the facility, setting off a chain reaction that will destroy the entire planet. In a first for this game, the vehicle sequence ends and the level continues with Finn and Rey. Time to take on Kylo Ren.

BOSS: Kylo Ren – You should be used to Jedi Battles by now. This one is slightly different. Finn isn’t proficient with a lightsaber, so he can’t use force-throw. Kylo also blocks pretty frequently, so change up your combos often. Throw in a jump or heavy attack to deal constant damage. As always, stay out of those red zones!

Defeat Kylo once and he’ll retreat. Follow him by cutting through the fallen trees. Snowtroopers will try to stop you, and the ledge will crumble when you reach the second arena. Defeat him a second time, and Kylo uses a dirty trick to (try) and steal Luke’s lightsaber. Turns out Rey is more proficient than we realized. She uses the Force to catch the lightsaber. Tap the button prompt to take it away from Kylo!

Kylo Ren retreats again while snowtroopers shield him. Blast them and a TIE Fighter will crash, creating a ramp you can use to reach the top of the ledge. Fight through even more troopers — at the next ledge, use Rey’s Scavenger abilities to summon a Net Launcher and climb up. Time for one final fight against Kylo Ren.

Take down Kylo Ren to complete the level — but not the episode! There’s a little more left to the story. Follow Leia to the Command Center. We’ve still got to learn the location of Luke Skywalker. Travel to Temple Island, Ahch-To to begin your training. We’ll see how that all plays out in Episode 8: The Last Jedi.