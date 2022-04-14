LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | The Force Awakens Part 1

Episode 7: The Force Awakens takes us into a new generation of Star Wars. Set after the fall of the Empire, a new threat has arisen from the Outer Rim — a mysterious, powerful army called the First Order. A former stormtrooper, a Resistance pilot, and a scavenger join together to take on this galactic-sized threat, making this one of the most substantial entries in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga so far. The levels here are huge and pretty complex. We’re covering Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 — by the end of this part, we’ll commandeer the Millenium Falcon and team up with Han Solo, blasting First Order goons as we zip across the galaxy in search of the Resistance HQ.

Mission: New Friends

The hunt for Luke Skywalker is on! We’re in the post-Return of the Jedi world, where Luke is on-the-run from the First Order. A new Empire has arisen in the Outer Rim. While Resistance Pilot Poe Dameron is collected data on Luke’s lost location, the First Order strikes!

Fight through the Tuanul Village and hop onto your X-Wing to escape the battle, blasting through stormtroopers on the way. Too bad, there’s no escape for Poe. Once you arrive, the First Order captures him — but his droid BB-8 escapes with the data. After a night of rolling away from bad guys, BB-8 finds a friendly face. Teaming up with Rey, BB-8 travel back to their home. The level marker is right outside. Let’s get this party started!

Level 1: First Order of Business

On the First Order Star Destroyer, one of the stormtroopers decides to help Poe escape! Finn and Poe need to work together to access the hangar and escape. Let’s take the sneaky route.

In the starting hallway, enter the room to your right. Use Finn’s bomb to blast the silver LEGO lift and rebuild the parts. Swap to Poe to pull the orange LEGO grapple handle. Upstairs in the control room, find three batteries and plug them into the control console — plug them in this order; green, purple, orange. That unlocks the door leading to a ladder.

In the underground path, push the LEGO containers with orange handles to block the steam vents. For the second / third vents, you’ll need to push a LEGO container, then pull the same container to also block the third vent. Pull the grappling hook handle at the end to climb up. Now we’re at the hangar! No blasting required.

Level Challenge: Sneaking Mission – Discover the underground route into the hangar bay.

The hangar is bustling with First Order activity. We need to reach the TIE Fighter marked by an objective waypoint. Because we reached the area without incident, we can leisurely enter the TIE Fighter bay by ladder. Nothing to stop us! Push the two orange handles to release the TIE Fighter and we’re home free. Using the sneaking route makes this level even quicker to complete.

Mission: Scrap for Scraps

Back on Jakku, Rey and BB-8 need to make a pitstop at the nearby Star Destroyer ruins. They’re the only valuables in the area, and the local pitboss trades scrap for food. Travel to the Star Destroyer wreckage in the distance with BB-8. Inside, explore all the yellow circles to collect 20 pieces of scrap — they’re glowing bits of LEGO. You don’t need to find all of them. 20 pieces is enough!

To get most of the pieces, travel to the back-left corner. Rey is a Scavenger — hold [Build] to select one of three tools. Choose the Net Launcher and climb up, navigating to the long gap. Next, select the Glider and glide across until you can push the LEGO crate down. Rebuild the pieces into a bouncy-pad that launches Rey and BB-8 to the upper levels. Zip up and use the Astromech Terminal to allow Rey to climb up too.

With Rey at the top, use the glider to cross the large gap, then swap to the Breaker Blaster (another Scavenger tool) to blast the cracked blue LEGO wall. Collect two more pieces of scrap! The rest of the scap are easily accessible in the main floor of the area. Go to all yellow circles on the map and collect up the scrap. When you’re done, follow the markers to the outpost and drop off your findings.

At the outpost, you’ll get attacked by the overseer’s thugs! They want BB-8, whether Rey is willing to sell or not. Beat them up and Finn (who just arrived) will help. Continue the story at the objective waypoint, and the First Order will attack! Run to the nearby Quadjumper (ship with four engines) in the distance! Too bad the First Order strikes first, blasting it to pieces when you get close.

Okay, what’s next? Run to the Tie Bomber in the sand. Destroy the Quadjumper wreckage nearby and rebuild into an Astromech Terminal. Use it to power up the bomber and launch it into the gate — run to the second Quadjumper! Which also explodes. We’ve got one final escape route. Run to the Millenium Falcon to begin Level 2.

Level 2: Low Flying Garbage

We’re in control of the Millenium Falcon! In the large ship graveyard, you can dive and dodge to avoid the enemy TIE Fighters. If they lock on, fly through the wreckage to avoid taking a hit, or press the shoulder buttons for a quick dodge roll. Blast 7/7 TIEs at the start of the stage, and 10 more will appear! Destroy 10/10, and 12 will appear. Just keep blasting!

Destroy all the TIEs and Rey will devise a plan to escape. You need to acquire a Proton Torpedo from one of the TIE Bombers. Blast it — they’re the TIEs that leave pink trails. Collect the bomb and lock-on to the glowing engine. Once you’ve blasted a hole in the ship, fly inside for the next phase of the level. Defeat 10 more TIE Fighters inside the Star Destroyer hull to complete the level and escape into Jakku Space.

Level 3: Reap What You Solo

We’re safe! Meet up with the Resistance. Travel to D’Qar in the Ileenium System on your map — when you arrive, Level 3 will automatically begin. And we’ll team up with Han Solo! Too bad a gang of criminals are also onboard Han Solo’s cargo ship. Rey and Finn hide, releasing some big alien monsters called Rathtars to distract the gangsters shaking down Han.

To get started, use Finn to pull the orange LEGO grapple handle. Entering the room below, you’ll automatically switch to Han Solo and Chewie as they escape a rampaging rathtar. Stuck in the room, use Han Solo’s Sharpshooting ability by aiming at the purple target reticule. You’ll blast the power box with auto-aim, lowering the anti-Rathtar gas for Rey / Finn. Swap to Rey / Finn and move the anti-Rathtar container to the conveyor belt. You’ll also need to move the red button onto the power box (left of the conveyor) to press the red button and activate the conveyor.

The anti-Rathtar weapon rolls upstairs. Swap back to Han Solo / Chewie and press the button to blast the Rathtar, disabling the lockdown! Now everyone can escape toward the Millenium Falcon. That’s the plan. Swap back to Finn / Rey and use the elevator to go upstairs. The path leads to a second Rathtar that’s blocking your path! To defeat it, swap to Rey’s Breaker Blaster and shoot the cracked blue ceiling. No more Rathtar!

Level Challenge : Rathtar Ruse – Defeat the second blocking Rathtar instead of bypassing it.

Continue through the hallways past the Rathtar until you reach a larger room with leopard-like aliens. Blast them, then use Finn to pull the grapple handle. Build the pieces to create a control seat for a turret! Blast all the bad guys, including the gold LEGO object to disable the exit forcefield.

Level Challenge : Turret Takeout – Take over the turret from below.

Once the forcefield is down, swap to Rey / Finn and plug in the blue battery in the room below. Hit the switch to unlock the Astromech Terminal — BB-8 can use it above! Swap again and continue into the cargo room with the orange handles in the center. Turn the orange handles until the Cargo Hauler rolls out of the lower-right container. Move it onto the yellow loader pad and press the red button. The Cargo Hauler will gain a container — now we can reach the exit. Turn the orange handle until the upper-right cargo container is open, then move the Cargo Hauler into position so you can climb up. Easy! The path to the Millenium Falcon is straight ahead.

Let’s swap back to Rey / Finn. With Rey and Finn, use Rey’s Net Launcher to climb up and follow the winding tunnels. Finn (briefly) is grabbed by a Rathtar! To save him, run down the hallways and smash open the LEGO box to the left of the empty plug. Put in the blue battery to unlock the door. Now the path to the Millenium Falcon hangar is clear!

Everyone is now reunited in the Millenium Falcon hangar. There are two red buttons we need to hit — left and right. To hit the left button, swap to Rey and use her Net Launcher to climb up on the far-left side of the hangar. Climb up, wall-run and hop across to reach the first button. Now for the second button. On the right side, use BB-8 at the Astromech Terminal — jump onto the orange handle with Finn first. He has a grappling hook, making it easier to platform! Ride up on the moving containers and hit the second button to complete the level. We’re out of here.