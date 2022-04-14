LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | The Force Awakens

The Level Challenges only get more challenging in Episode 7: The Force Awakens. The first film in the sequel trilogy also has some of the most complicated levels in The Skywalker Saga so far. You’ll have to complete levels through alternate means and discover hidden passages — many can be completed in Story Mode, but even more require multiple level playthroughs to find. One particular snowy Level Challenge gave us endless trouble. But we’ve figured them all out. Check out the full guide below or use the table of content to just straight to the level you need most.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

Level 1: First Order of Business

Sneaking Mission: Discover the underground route into the hangar bay.

That challenge can be completed even in Story Mode. From the start of the level, enter the room to your right. There’s a silver LEGO lift with a trooper listening to music. Blast it with a villain bomb and go upstairs to the control room. There are three batteries you need to find and plug-in scattered around the room.

Insert the batteries in the order shown on the monitor (green, purple, orange) to unlock the door to the underground path. Use the LEGO containers you can push to block the steam vents to make your way through. Leaving through the ladder, you’ll complete this challenge.

Party Time!: Trigger the disco!

Make sure that you stay undercover to complete this challenge. This is easier to complete in story mode. In the first hallway, go straight forward to the large room packed with trooper. In the back-right corner, there’s a pile of junk. Smash it and build the hopping bricks into a Hero Terminal. Use it to begin the disco! The disco party only works if the room is packed with troopers.

Hazardous Work Environment: Defeat enemies using hazard in the hangar bay

Sneak into the hangar bay, then shoot the target right next to the AT-ST. The hatch will open, dumping the AT-ST inside and completing this challenge.

Level 2: Low Flying Garbage

How Low Can You Go?: Lose or defeat an enemy by flying through debris in The Graveyard of Ships.

Right at the start of the level you’ll be chased by TIE Fighters. Fly low and through one of the cylinder-shaped piles of wreckage in the area. Don’t go too fast and TIEs will start following you. Fly through and you’ll complete this challenge.

Getting Pretty Good at This: Defeat 3 TIE Fighters in 5 seconds.

Fly fast and turn around so multiple TIEs are clumped together. When they are, keep blasting! This Level Challenge is finicky, so even if you get 3 TIEs in 5 seconds, just keep shooting down more TIEs as quickly as possible. I had to destroy about 5~ TIEs in 5 seconds before the challenge actually unlocked.

Not So Easy Without a Co-Pilot: Successfully evade a locked-on enemy bolt or missile.

Dodge! A simple dodge will work. Sometimes. For the best possible chance at unlocking this, wait until there are 10/12 TIEs, then fly toward a large cluster of them. Dodge as blaster bolts fly toward your ship. If you successfully dodge a close hit, you’ll unlock this challenge.

Level 3: Reap What You Solo

The High Ground: Find a route to the vantage point.

After defeating the first Rathtar, enter the newly open door with Han Solo / Chewie — the door where a second Rathtar appears and eats some bad guys. Use BB-8 at the Astromech Terminal to unlock the door to your right. It leads around to a high vantage point above the enemy turret.

Rathtar Ruse: Defeat the second blocking Rathtar instead of bypassing it.

After dealing with the first Rathtar, go up the elevator with Finn / Rey and follow the corridors until a second Rathtar blasts through the floor. Instead of going around it, use Rey’s Breaker Blaster to break the cracked blue LEGO ceiling.

Turret Takeout: Take over the turret from below.

After defeating the first Rathtar, switch to Finn / Rey and follow their lower path to the second Rathtar. Continue past that until you reach a larger room with spotted aliens. Pull the orange LEGO handle and construct the pieces into a turret control seat. Blast all the bad guys to complete this challenge.

Level 4: Starkiller Queen

Rug Pull: Find a way to blow up the sniper bridge.

At the start of the level, turn left and move down the hallway. The sniper bridge will be just up ahead. Swap to Han or Chewie and use their Sharpshooter ability. Aim at the purple target to destroy the bridge.

Rey’s Escape: Discover Rey’s escape through Starkiller Base.

From the start of the level, go all the way down the righthand path to the large window. Get close to the window and the camera will focus on Rey escaping in the distance. Good work, Rey!

Snowed In: Lock the Stormtroopers outside of the base.

Down the hallway leading to Rey, there’s a door where snowtroopers spawn on the right. Use Finn to pull the orange LEGO grapple handle. This locks the door and keeps the snowtroopers from getting inside.

Level 5: Destroying Starkiller

Heck of a Pilot!: Break out of 3 enemy lock ons.

During the X-Wing vehicle sequence, dodge out of three enemy lock-ons. To make this easier, don’t destroy any TIE Fighters. Fly around the area slowly, allowing enemies to lock-on to you. Perform a dodge-roll. I using the full dodge-roll by pressing both shoulder buttons. You don’t have to do it three times in a row.

Keeping a Cool Head: Shoot the helmets off 5 Snowtroopers.

Snowtroopers will appear after defeating Kylo Ren in his first and second phase. Switch to Rey (and then Finn) to pop off their helmets with a laser shot. It doesn’t have to be five in a row. Go for this level challenge early so you have as many chances as possible.

Snow Joke: Make a Snowman out of Kylo.

During the second encounter with Kylo Ren, swap to Rey (or another character that isn’t fighting Kylo with a lightsaber) and start breaking snow blocks. A pile of snow is located to the back-left after dropping into the arena. Break them until a big of hopping bricks appears. Build it up, then swap to a Jedi / Sith in Freeplay Mode. Push the snowman into Kylo to complete this challenge.