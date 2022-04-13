LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Find All Minikits | Revenge of the Sith

Our guide for minikits is pathway to many locations some consider to be unnatural.

A lot of bad stuff is going down in Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith — but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun. Five levels of death and despair are also packed with collectible minikits. You’ll be fighting bosses in almost every single stage, meaning you won’t have many chances to actually collect stuff. The only time to explore is between big fights against jedi and jedi-adjacent robots. Learn how to earn all 25 minikits in this corner of the saga. Some of them are obnoxiously well-hidden.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

Level 1: Out for the Count

Minikit #1: In Freeplay Mode, blast through the silver LEGO door to the left. Go through the Turret Droid room. Cross the hallway to the Droid Construction room. Attack the bin on the left to find hopping bricks.

Minikit #2: Blast the silver LEGO bin in the white control room. Rebuild the hopping bricks and push the orange handles to unlock another control room. In the next room, use the Protocol Terminal and select “Alarm” to unlock the door with this minikit.

Minikit #3: Past the Protocol Terminal room, enter the hallway with the Droidekas. Cut through the wall with a lightsaber to find Grievous’s hidden room. Use the Force to place four lightsabers in the statue’s hands.

Minikit #4: On the normal path through the level, you’ll reach a hallway before encountering a Droideka in a hallway with water. There’s an Astromech Terminal on the left. Unlock it and enter the trap — swap characters and activate all three generator switches. After a moment, the minikit container will also unlock.

Minikit #5: After moving the container in the south corner and double jumping over the red lasers, there’s a hidden minikit to the left behind the containers.

Level 2: So Uncivilized

Minikit #1: After chasing off Grievous, go to the ledge where Clone Troopers are fighting Battle Droids. Jump onto a mounted laser turret and shoot down five Vulture droids in the distance.

Minikit #2: In the same area as the turret, turn around and use the Hero Terminal on the back wall. This moves a crate, allowing a Jedi to wall-climb up the lightsaber path. Jump off onto the raised catwalk to find a minikit.

Minikit #3: While Grievous is away, go down the central bridge leading to the large army of inaccessible, standing guards. There are ladders on both sides leading to a lower platform. Climb down the righthand ladder and cut through the lightsaber wall.

Minikit #4: In the same lower platform area, use the Astromech Terminal to summon a lizard alien that throws you a minikit.

Minikit #5: Facing the ledge with the battle between Clones and Droids, look to the left for a balcony. Use the Net Launcher (Scavenger) to climb up and use the Villain Terminal. Blast the Vulture Droid ship and construct the hopping bricks.

Level 3: Droid Attack on the Wookies

Minikit #1: In Freeplay Mode, early in the level, you’ll cross a bridge and enter a tree interior. Blast the gold LEGO wall to find a path to the top of a treehouse with a signal tower. In the previous tree house, find another LEGO gold brick. Blast it with a Bounty Hunter to collect a blue battery. Plug the battery into the signal tower to get this kit.

Minikit #2: Sliding down the zipline, hop onto the turret to your right. Shoot the right brances of the large tree with the wookie vehicle caught inside to drop out a minikit.

Minikit #3: After riding the zipline down, reach the two buildables. Build the flying lift to go on the right path through the level. Wall-run over the gap, then climb up onto the ridge on the right side to find a kit in a LEGO bush.

Minikit #4: Starting in the forest area after the zipline, there are three silver LEGO objects you can destroy with villain bombs. Two are in the first area (with the two buildable choices). The last one is right next to the escape pod.

Minikit #5: To the left of the escape pad, look on the ledge for LEGO shrubbery hiding orange poles for climbing. Climb down to reach this easy-to-miss minikit.

Level 4: Senate Showdown

Minikit #1: Destroy Palpatine’s desk in his officer and rebuild it into a minikit.

Minikit #2: In Palpatine’s Office, use a Bounty Hunter / Hero to grapple up onto the orange LEGO handle on the opposite side of the room from Palpatine’s desk. A minikit will lower from the ceiling.

Minikit #3: Fight Palpatine until you rise up on the floating platform and enter the main Senate area. Once Palpatine retreats, you can explore the platform. Turn around and find it on the edge of the platform.

Minikit #4: In the Senate area, there are malfunctioning droids — shoot all five of them to make the minikit appear. One is directly above the first platform you ride up from Palpatine’s office.

Minikit #5: The last minikit is located on a platform far behind you when you first float up into the Senate area. Swap to a Scavenger and use the Glider Tool to reach it.

Level 5: The Higher Ground

Minikit #1: Found in the first arena of the level. After making Anakin retreat, turn around and look on the ledge behind your parked ship. There’s a tower with this minikit easily visible. To reach it, try stacking two LEGO containers on top of each other and double jumping.

Minikit #2: In the starting arena, facing the exit hallway, go to the far left to find an orange pole you can grapple to. Use it to reach the interior of the large hangar-like room. There’s a gold LEGO object in the back. Blast it with a Bounty Hunter blaster and build the hopping pieces.

Minikit #3: In the control room where you fight Anakin the second time, use the Villain Terminal to the left after defeating him. This leads into a conference room — blast the silver LEGO container and grab a blue battery. Plug it into the power source to the left of the band. You’ll get a rocking tune and a minikit.

Minikit #4: In the same control room where we fought Anakin a second time, swap to a Scoundrel and aim at the first holographic projector. Build the bricks that pop out and press down both red buttons to make this minikit appear.

Minikit #5: Later in the battle against Anakin, Obi-Wan and friends will reach a series of flying vehicles floating over the lava. Once you switch to C-3P0, hop over to the opposite vehicle where you can see a minikit in the distance. One of the floating platforms will swoop over and stop for you — jump on it, and another will fly to you. Jump on that and the minikit will deliver itself.