LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | Revenge of the Sith Part 2

Darth Vader is born in the ultimate downer ending. We’re completing the third episode of the prequel trilogy, and boy is Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith depressing. The story is lightened up a whole lot with LEGO characters goofing around, causing mayhem while society crumbles around them. The Empire is born, and Palpatine wins while the heroes flee. Hope lives on, but you’ll have to rewatch the original trilogy to see how all that stuff with Darth Vader and his kids plays out. This story ends with the Republic in ruins, and the birth of an evil Galactic Empire. Everyone is in hiding. Basically, we’re going to lose every boss battle. But you’ll get to laugh with some of the funniest cutscenes so far. Enjoy!

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

Level 3: Droid Attack on the Wookies

Yoda is helping the Wookies defend their planet against a giant Droid Army! But it isn’t the droids we have to worry about. Its the Clones! They’ve turned against the Jedi. Fight into the tree — use the grapple hook (either Wookie) and cross the bridge. Continue until you encounter Clone Troopers hunting an escaping wookie.

Go to the area with the zipline and defeat all the Clone Troopers. Attack the brown LEGO blocks to construct orange handles on the tree house device. Grab and push to unfold the edges of the treehouse. Zip down — we’re on our way to the escape pod on the hill. Fight through the clones in the forest area. You can use a turret to the right after you land to make blasting them a little easier.

Once the clones are defeated, use the grapple hook on the crashing Wookie flying machine in the tree. Smash the vehicle after it drops down and you can construct two different buildables. Each one leads to a different path. For this walkthrough, we’re talking the right path — we’re building the flying lift.

Ride the flying lift up to the ridge. Fight through the droids, and wall-run across the gap with Yoda — there’s a puzzle ahead. Smash the wookie vehicle and build the hopping bricks to create a bridge for your Wookie friends. Now we can solve the puzzle. There are two LEGO blocks we can move with the Force. Swap the places of the two LEGO blocks. The smaller one first, and the larger one second — do that and you’ll have path to the tree zipline.

Level Challenge : Frequent Flyer – Reach the escape pod using the alternate route.

: Frequent Flyer – Reach the escape pod using the alternate route. Complete the steps above and you’ll automatically earn this Level Challenge while sliding down the zipline.

Clear out the troopers near the escape pod and we’re home free. Now Yoda has to take care of a big problem — the Emperor! Maybe the Republic can still be saved? (Please forget how the story goes in the original trilogy.)

Level 4: Senate Showdown

Yoda has arrived in Coruscant. Time to take down the Emperor before he can secure total authority over the Republic. As Yoda, leave the Jedi Temple and take the taxi to the Coruscant Senate Building. Go inside to face off against Palpatine himself. Enter the office to begin.

BOSS: Darth Sidious – The Emperor is a different kind of boss battle. He’s standing in the center of a powerful surge of electricity, making him impossible to harm. He generates blasts of lightning that track your character — run out of the red zone before you’re shocked. He’ll also spin in circles, zapping everything in the arena. Jump over the lightning! Eventually he’ll tire himself out, and a regular Jedi Battle will begin.

Watch out for the Royal Guards and defeat Palpatine with a flurry of Yoda’s lightsaber attacks. Once you’ve damaged him enough, he’ll pull you onto a flying platform and into the main Senate Floor. Here, he’ll retreat after another fight and destroy the platforms you’re on.

How To Escape The Burning Hover Platforms: Jump onto the platform to the right and clear out the enemies, destroying the LEGO in the center. Rebuild to create a red button. While Yoda is standing on the button, Captain Typho can access the Hero Terminal. You’ll ride up out of danger — only to face off against Palpatine again. Fight him back one more time, dealing with the troopers he summons between rounds.

Even with all of his strength, Yoda can’t defeat Palpatine alone. The pair retreat, while Obi-Wan and Senator Organa search for Anakin.

Level 5: The Higher Ground

The final showdown awaits. Travel to Padme’s quarters in the East Apartment District. Talk to Padme, and then travel to her ship — the markers wil lead you to the parked ship in the Federal District. Padme and Anakin are going to have to put off that wedding. Taking control of Padme’s ship, travel to Mustafar Space. The level marker is straight ahead.

BOSS: Anakin Skywalker – Anakin is the fastest and deadliest opponent we’ve faced so far in the Skywalker Saga. His attacks are quick, and he’ll begin blocking almost immediately. Change up your combos with Obi-Wan as much as you can to deal serious damage. Don’t forget to jump mid-combo!

NOTE: You can also get R2-D2’s help here. Use the Astromech Terminal to hit Anakin with a blast of heat from the vent he’s standing on.

Defeat Anakin once, and he’ll retreat into the large facility. Follow him! We can also sneak up behind him by taking the outer platforming path to the left as you cross the bridge. Inside the control room, fight Anakin again — in this fight especially, using the Force to lift and throw LEGO objects is very useful. Don’t be afraid to use your lightsaber throw as a safe alternative strategy.

When Anakin retreats again, use C-3P0 on the Protocol Terminal. Outside on the balcony, fight Anakin more until the pair are pulled away on a platform. You’ll automatically swap to R2-D2. Jump into the gust of wind to ride down to a lower ledge, and defeat the two enemies that appear. Destroy their LEGO vehicles and rebuild into two red buttons that your pair of droids can press simultaneously.

The battle continues on the narrow catwalk ahead, then onto a fallen pylon. With Obi-Wan, climb the LEGO steps to avoid sinking into the lava below. Climb to the top, and you’ll reach the final confrontation. On the floating platforms, defeat Anakin one more time and a Protocol Terminal will unlock. Reach it with C-3P0 as Anakin and Obi-Wan automatically battle in the background. Blasting their vehicle with lava, you’ll need to complete another round of fighting. Yes, another one!

We’re almost done. Defeat Anakin yet again to switch to R2-D2. Use the Astromech Terminal to zap Anakin, leading to the really truly final duel. Take down Anakin with Obi-Wan one more time to defeat him using the highest ground possible. The heroes escape, but the Empire wins the day. Anakin Skywalker has truly become Darth Vader. Nooooo!!!