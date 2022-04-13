LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | Revenge of the Sith Part 1

The Sith are getting some major revenge in the Skywalker Saga. We’ve made it to the final episode of the prequel trilogy. Anakin turns bad and nothing goes well for anyone in Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. Events don’t turn truly dark until the second half of the story. For now, we can enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, fighting their way across the universe and hunting down the evil forces of the Separatist Army. In this walkthrough, we’re covering Level 1 and Level 2.

Level 1: Out for the Count

The Chancellor has been kidnapped! The Separatist Fleet and the Republic are fighting a massive battle in Coruscant Space — Obi-Wan and Anakin blast onto General Grievous’s giant spaceship to rescue the leader of the Republic. No exploration to start this episode.

Before long, General Grievous will announce himself on a monitor. Use Force Pull to grab the blue battery and disable the shield, then fight through the rooms to your left. In the second hallway, there’s no clear way to progress — use the Force to move the large LEGO block near the red laser field. The one at the end of the hallway can be double-jumped over.

Defeat the Droideka down the hallway and take a left for a cutscene introduction to the MagnaGuard. You won’t have to fight them yet. Down this path, you’ll find Chancellor Palpatine being held captive, and Count Dooku will appear for a final battle!

BOSS: Count Dooku – Count Dooku begins another big Jedi Battle. He has three phases — between each phase, he’ll summon a group of Super Battle Droids to attack. He fights like other Dark Jedi, using Force Push to knock you back and charging powerful attacks. Stay out of the red zones with a dodge and use combos. Jumping combos are especially powerful against Dooku and other annoying evil force-users.

Mission: Another Happy Landing

The Chancellor has been saved! But the war goes on. Take the nearby yellow taxi to the Jedi Council. After an unhappy meeting, we’ll travel to General Grievous’s hiding spot in the Utapau Space region. Open the galactic map and select Pau City, Utapau to travel there instantly.

In Pau City, approach the leader in the square to begin the level.

Level 2: So Uncivilized

Obi-Wan has found General Grievous! The big jerk is the last leader of the Separatist Army. You’ll fight him with Commander Cody at your side.

BOSS: General Grievous – The huge robot warrior fights just like Count Dooku. He might look scary, but don’t be afraid to get in close for a fight. Only Obi-Wan can fight the General, Commandy Cody can’t even get a laser bolt in. Don’t even try it! Fight with the General until you deplete his health bar. After that, you’ll enter a lightsaber struggle and chop off one of his robotic hands.

The General retreats between phases. After the first retreat, swap to Cody and blast the target marker where all the Battle Droids appear. Keep shooting the marker until it is fully charged and a grapple handle appears. Pull the handle with Cody’s hook to knock the General back down. Defeat him a second time, and he’ll retreat to the opposite side. Follow him with Obi-Wan using his lightsaber wall-climb ability, and press the button to raise the lift for Commander Cody.

Grievous retreats. Follow him by pulling the orange LEGO grapple handle with Cody. At the upper bridge, Grieovous will destroy the walkway — wall-run across with Obi-Wan and struggle one more time with a QTE. Down below, you’ll enter a third rumble. Defeat him and he’ll retreat to the opposite level, summoning more droids and MagnaGuards to slow you down.

Place two large crates next to the gold lightsaber wall-climbing path. It will break if you go from the bottom. You need to stand on two LEGO crates to reach the top. Press the button to raise the lift for Cody, then use the Hero Terminal (cut through the lightsaber wall and smash the LEGO to get hopping bricks) — using the terminal summons a dropship, knocking Grievous down to the ground level. Fight him one more time to defeat the Separatist Army. But now we’ve got a much bigger problem to deal with. Palpatine is evil!

Mission: A Terrible Truth

Palpatine isn’t just a slimy politician, he’s also a Sith Lord! Travel to Palpatine’s office in the Senate Building. Take the Coruscant yellow taxi to the Coruscant Senate Building. Things don’t go so well for Mace Windu. Before we see what happens next, we’re switching back to Yoda on the way to Kashyyyk — that’s the Wookie homeworld! In space, shoot down fighters until the Republic wins the battle. Then you can travel to Kachirho and begin the third level.

Save all three wookies by defeating the nearby Battle Droids. They’re making with objective markers. When the area is clear, the level marker will appear in a tree house. Travel up to the tree house to begin.