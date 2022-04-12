LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | Attack of the Clones Part 2

The Clones have landed! The last three levels of Episode 2: Attack of the Clones are all set on the Separatist world of Geonosis. We’ll explore secret Battle Droid factories, fight through an arena packed with giant monsters, then chase down the evil leader of the Separatist forces to his mountain lair for a big confrontation. These levels are getting more complicated, especially the Droid Factory — we’ll have to juggle two sets of characters, swapping between them to solve puzzles and allow the other group to progress. Even the final level in Count Dooku’s lair takes some twists and turn. If you’re stuck or just want to enjoy the scenery, check out the complete walkthrough for Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 of Attack of the Clones.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

Level 3: Droid Factory Frenzy

From Tattoine, travel to Geonosis Space and land at the Stalgasin Hive. Follow the markers until you reach a hatch — Anakin can use the Force to pull the two latches and unlock the path down into the foundry. The level marker is below. Let’s save Obi-Wan!

At the start of the level, Anakin and Padme are ambushed by bugs inside the droid factory. Take cover with Padme and start fighting back against the bad guys! Blast all the flying bugs and you’ll swap over to C-3P0. Smash the glowing LEGO object and build a bridge to reach the power cells in the center of the conveyor belts.

Smash the LEGO object near the power cells to create an Astromech Terminal. Use it with R2-D2 to charge the first power cell. Swap back to Anakin and Padme [Hold Triangle / Y] — with Anakin, use the Force to move the uncharged power cell close to the one spitting electricity. If you get it close and hold it there, the second power cell will charge up. Plug it back in and the factory shutter will open on Anakin’s side.

Minikit: After dropping through the open shutter onto the moving conveyor with Anakin / Padme, jump onto the first factory smasher. Ride it up then jump left to get a minikit.

Drop down onto the moving conveyor belt below and follow the path to a second conveyor. Dodge the smashers and you’ll reach a dead end as the bugs lock the path ahead. Swap to C-3P0 and drop down onto the conveyor belt on his side, through the newly opened shutter door. Jump across the bin full of droid parts.

Minikit: On the C-3P0 path you’ll need to jump across a bin full of droid parts. Right above this, a crane is moving parts. One of those parts is minikit. Blast it with a hero while in Freeplay Mode to collect it.

Continue on C-3P0’s path, jumping to a third conveyor. Smash through the LEGO brick wall to find a giant laser turret. Break the LEGO object nearby and rebuild into a Protocol Droid Terminal. Use it to take control of the turret and blast the gold LEGO lock. After blasting the lock, R2-D2 can use the Astromech Terminal that appears, recharging the power cell and restarting the factory machinery.

Minikit : Next to the turret C-3P0 uses to blast the gold LEGO brick lock, there’s a robot arm painting pictures. Wait for it to paint a minikit, then smash it!

Minikit: At the end of the level, Padme and Anakin will need to use two orange LEGO handles to unlock the exit door. Before you do, backtrack on the pair of conveyors. Jump across the droid trash bin to reach a section of conveyor (on the right side, facing the exit) and smash the LEGO braces for a railing. This leads to an optional conveyor — use a grappling hook on the robot to get a kit.

Grapple onto the moving factory shutters with Padme, then use Anakin’s lightsaber to cut through the LEGO wall to the left. Clear the wall and smash all the machinery inside. Rebuild the hopping bricks into a Hero Terminal that Padme can use to disable the blue forcefields. This disable the forcefields on both routes — for Padme / Anakin and C-3P0 / R2-D2.

Progress with Padme / Anakin, fighting through the group of Super Battle Droids. Use the zip-line and your droid friends will automatically meet up with you. Build two orange LEGO handles, then pull down both at the same time to unlock the level exit. We’re free! Well, actually you’re captured.

Level 4: Petranaki Panic

Obi-wan is in trouble! And Anakin! And Padme! Everyone is in trouble, so Mace Windu is coming to the rescue. Open your map and travel to Stalgasin Hive, Geonosis. The waypoint markers lead the gang of Jedi straight to the Geonosian Colosseum.

At the start of the level, all three of your characters are trapped and can’t fight back. To escape, start with Padme — jump onto the orange poles until you reach the top. Attack the target to bust free. For Anakin, dodge the alien charge attack. When it smacks into his chains, they’ll shatter! And finally, just press the button prompt that appears when you swap to Obi-Wan.

Minikit: Once you free yourself from the chains, travel around the coliseum and smash all five LEGO sand castles.

Now we have to defeat these giant rampaging monsters. Use Jedi Mind Tricks to make them fight each other — select “Panic” when they’re next to each other and they won’t even attack you. Defeat them one at a time. Once the arena is clear, Mace Windu and friends will arrive to help. All the Jedi arrive for a big battle — and all the Battle Droids make an appearance too. The entire arena goes nuts!

BOSS: Jango Fett – Jango appears for a final tussle with Mace Windu. You know the drill. Watch out for his blasters, his flamethrower, and his rockets. As a Jedi you can catch his rockets and throw them back at him for extra damage.

Defeat Jango Fett to end this short level. Yoda appears with an army of clones, and Count Dooku escapes to his mountain lair. Time for one final showdown with the big boss.

Level Challenge : In Their Heads – Cause either the Nexu, Reek or Acklay to damage another of the creatures by using the Force.

: In Their Heads – Cause either the Nexu, Reek or Acklay to damage another of the creatures by using the Force. Escape from the restraints, then use Jedi Mind Trick [Hold Triangle / Y] on an enemy. Use “Panic” and they’ll eventually attack each other.

Level 5: The Battle of the Jedi

Obi-Wan and Anakin crash land in the middle of a big battle. Go to the first blue mission marker to follow Dooku to his lair. Up the cliffs, you’ll find a crashed gunship with clones nearby. Smash the white LEGO gunship parts and rebuilt them into a bouncy pad. Bounce up to Dooku’s lair to begin the final level of Episode 2.

We have two options at the start. You can stack the crates to the left and reach the switch above the door, or you can smash the LEGO crate on the right and plug in the blue battery to overcharge the speeder and smash through the first door. Either way you’ll get through and fight a swarm of bugs.

Fight across the bridge and into the dark cavern. At the end, smash the containers and build the hopping bricks into a trap or into a turret. Either way you’ll break out of the cave and return to the lair. Dropping down from the cave, you’ll have to do battle with Count Dooku.

BOSS: Count Dooku – The leader of the Separatist Army is waiting for you down below. Drop in and unleash combo attacks to break through his guard. Throw your lightsaber when he’s preparing red danger zone attacks, and just keep smacking him around until the first health bar is depleted. He’ll retreat after the first phase is complete and summon bugs to fight. You can skip this part by using the force to rip down the yellow LEGO pipes and cutting your way to onto Dooku’s platform.

Once you reach Count Dooku, knock him down by completing the QTE. Wander in the dark for a moment, and Dooku will reveal himself for round 2. Take him down and he’ll retreat again. Pull down the yellow LEGO pipes and destroy the tower to force a third confrontation. Fighting him here, you’ll have to switch to Anakin to attack Dooku — after hitting him, Obi-Wan will be knocked out. Luckily Yoda appears to lend a hand with the battle.

You know what to do with Yoda. Take down Dooku until he retreats again. Pull down the yellow pipes with the force and climb the walls using your lightsaber. Defeat him one final time to end the episode — but the Clone Wars are far from over.