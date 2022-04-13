LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | Attack of the Clones Part 1

The clones are coming! Episode 2: Attack of the Clones begins with two big chase scenes against infamous bounty hunters. We’ll meet old characters that have changed significantly since their last appearance — Anakin Skywalker isn’t a child anymore! And we’ll meet new characters like Dexter Jettster, the space diner owner and expert on weird darts. The first two levels of Attack of the Clones are incredibly short, but we’ll be doing so much extra stuff in the open world, they actually take longer to complete. We’ll have to investigate cloners in the Jedi Archive and raid Tusken Raider villages on Tatooine. Grab your lightsabers and let’s unravel the mystery of the clone army on Kamino.

Mission: A Royal Threat

The galaxy is in turmoil! Padme is due to visit the Galactic Senate for an important vote, but assassins are on her tail. Her ship explodes as it lands on Coruscant. Good thing she’s got all those lookalikes watching her back. After the opening cutscene is over, follow the waypoints to the yellow turbotaxi and take a ride to the Coruscant Senate Building.

Visit Palpatine’s office and you’ll team up with a grownup Anikin Skywalker. Obi-Wan Kenobi joins you too. Follow Padme to her residence in Coruscant — the pair of Jedi are going to keep her protected. In her home, you’ll find the first level marker.

Level 1: A Wrestle with Wesell

Another assassination attempt! At night, an assassin appears and tries to poison Padme with a pair of gross bugs. The jedi give chase on a flying vehicle — time to catch her before she escapes!

This is a vehicle level. You’ll be following behind the assassin — target her with your lasers and fire away! If you want to becomea a True Jedi and earn lots of studs, don’t even bother shooting her ship down. Follow her and shoot the many signs in the arena. They’ll give you extra studs.

Otherwise, this is a simple fun mission. Blast Zam’s vehicle until she crashlands in the entertainment district.

Mission: Missing Pieces

Who is trying to assassinate Padme? We’re no closer to the answer. The only clue Obi-wan has is a poison dart. Follow the markers through Coruscant to visit Dex’s Diner. At the diner, Dex is too busy to talk! You’ve got to help him serve the guests.

Serving the Diner: From left-to-right, the guests want the following orders: sandwich, brown mug, slice of cake, drumstick, and green drink. Place all the orders on the tables to complete this little quest for Dex. Talk to him for more clues.

We’ve got a lead! Kamino is where the dart comes from. Follow the waypoints to the nearest taxi and travel to the Federal District. Once you arrive, immediately turn around and use the taxi to reach the Jedi Temple. Follow the waypoints to the archives and use the Astromech Terminal.

The planet is gone! To find it, we need to travel to the Rishi Maze sector of space. Don’t worry, Kamino is already marked — and easily visible when you arrive. Land on Tipoca City and talk to the tall-necked alien waiting for you outside. He’ll lead you through the facility — they’re making a clone army here! And they’re for the Jedi? Very strange!

The alien leads you all the way to Jango Fett’s room. This is the guy we’ve been looking for! After the cutscene, Jango escapes to the nearest landing pad.

Mission: Bounty Hunter Blues

Chase Jango (by following the waypoints) to a rainswept landing pad. His ship takes off, while Jango himself stays behind to fight Obi-Wan. This is a boss fight, so be prepared!

BOSS: Jango Fett – Watch out for Jango’s flamethrower and blasters. He’ll jet around the arena while his ship lays down covering fire. Stay out of the big red danger zones! Use lightsaber combos on Jango to rapidly deplete his health or aim and throw your lightsaber to deal damage without putting yourself in danger.

After the fight, Obi-Wan sticks a tracker on Jango’s ship. Sprint back to your ship and take off after him to begin the next level up in Kamino Space.

Level 2: The Hunt for Jango

We’re hunting Jango Fett’s ship in space. He’s hiding in the asteroid field — follow the markers until he appears. He’ll try to ambush you with mines and homing missiles. Remember to dodge when you see a missile has locked-on! He has shields, so you need to track him down and blast him until his shields (and regular health bar) are down.

Jango has three phases. In the first phase, you can find him just by following the waypoint marker. Dodge his missiles and the charges he drops — you can shoot them both or dodge to avoid taking damage. In the second phase, he hides in one of the asteroids. You’ll have to fly inside to lure him out and fight him. The area will be littered with space mines. Shoot them before getting close.

There’s no tricks here. If you experience a problem and Jango Fett just disappears after the second phase, you may need to quit and restart the mission. At least you’ll keep all the collectibles if that does happen.

Mission: Nightmares

Obi-Wan follows Jango to a mysterious planet where a giant Battle Droid army is being constructed. Before we can follow-up on all that, focus shifts to Anakin. He’s worried about his mom back on Tatooine. Reappearing on Naboo, open your map and fast-travel to Mos Espa to check up on her.

Talk to Watto in Mos Espa. Shmi left for the Lars Homestead a long time ago — we’ve been there! Travel to the Jundland Wastes through a taxi. Talk to the Protocol Droid on the Moisture Farm to learn that she’s been kidnapped by Tusken Raiders. Unfortunately, there’s no saving Shmi. Anakin wipes everyone out in the cutscene. After that, Anakin and Padme get a message from Obi-Wan — he needs help! We’re going to Geonosis next.