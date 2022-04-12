LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | Attack of the Clones

Do Level Challenges. Or do not. There is no try.

The Level Challenges are getting weirder in Episode 2: Attack of the Clones. All the usual challenges return in this episode — you’ll have to complete levels quickly multiple times, dodge lock-ons, and throw things using the force. But one particular challenge is straight-up bizarre. Another is incredibly easy to miss. If you’re completing levels and wondering where the heck to even find a Battle Droid in Level 5, we’ve got all the answers in the full guide below. Use the table of contents to instantly jump to the level you want to play.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | A New Hope Walkthrough Part 2 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 1 | Empire Strikes Back Walkthrough Part 2 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 1 | Return of the Jedi Walkthrough Part 2 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 1 | Phantom Menace Walkthrough Part 2 | A New Hope All Minikits | Empire Strikes Back All Minikits | Return of the Jedi All Minikits | Phantom Menace All Minikits | A New hope All Level Challenges | Empire Strikes Back All Level Challenges | Return of the Jedi All Level Challenges | Phantom Menace All Level Challenges | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

Level 1: A Wrestle with Wesell

Jedi Need Insurance: Cause over 70,000 studs in damage.

Don’t shoot at the assassin’s vehicle. Instead, shoot at literally everything else in the environment. LEGO signs, towers, and the big power couplings can all be destroyed for studs. Blast it all and you’ll earn this fast.

Best Pilot In The Galaxy: Defeat Zam Wesell without hitting any buildings.

Focus on avoiding buildings and you’ll be okay here. If you target the assassin’s vehicle, you’ll be able to defeat her quickly — the less time you’re chasing her, the less likely you are to hit a building.

This is a Shortcut: Complete the chase and defeat Zam Weseel within 4 minutes.

After completing your first run, just replay the level — shoot at the assassin’s ship specifically and you’ll win very quickly. If you aren’t focusing on collecting studs or minikits, this mission can be completed in no time.

Level 2: The Hunt for Jango

Do an Aileron Roll!: Perform a roll to dodge incoming homing missiles locked on to your ship 3 times.

Just like previous challenges of this type. Make sure you perform a roll whenever he locks on. This challenge is strangely finicky, so I recommend performing a regular dodge roll whenever Jango is shooting at you. Let him follow you and attack, then roll.

Charged Up: Complete the level without being hit by a Seismic Charge.

As you fight Jango, he’ll drop Seismic Charges. You can shoot them before they explode. In the later phases, he’ll also drop mines. Make sure to shoot them before getting close or your ship will be disabled.

Flying is for Droids: Navigate through the tunnel within the largest asteroid without crashing.

There is a very narrow tunnel located in the second giant asteroid. This is the asteroid in the center of the level — your ship flashlight will turn on when you enter it. Find this super-small narrow passage and weave through it without touching the sides to complete the challenge.

Level 3: Droid Factory Frenzy

Zipping Past Danger: Find a shortcut over a conveyor belt.

On the first moving conveyor belt with Anakin / Padme, with the smashers, reach the second flat smasher you can jump onto. When it rises up, there’s a ladder you can climb up.

Mind Control Drone: Turn Geonosians against each other with Jedi Mind Tricks.

This can be done right anytime in the level. Swap to Anakin and hold [Triangle / Y] while targeting a Geonosian. Those are the bug guys. Select “Panic” to make them fight each other. The first easy place to do this is on the upper conveyor with Anakin and Padme, after lowering the blue forcefields.

No Hanging Around: Find a way to rescue Padme within 30 seconds.

At the very end of the level, Padme will fall into a droid trash bin. To rescue her, immediately swap to R2-D2 and sprint down the left conveyor belt. Use grapple on the orange handle to zip across to an Astromech Terminal. Solve the puzzle. If you know what to do, you can easily do this in less than 30 seconds.

Level 4: Petranaki Panic

In Their Heads: Cause either the Nexu, Reek or Acklay to damage another of the creatures by using the Force.

Escape from the restraints, then use Jedi Mind Trick [Hold Triangle / Y] on an enemy. Use “Panic” and they’ll eventually attack each other.

Rocket Man: Use the Force to hit an enemy with one of Jango’s Rockets.

Jango appears after defeating the three monsters in the arena. Wait for Jango to fire a rocket, then catch it using the Force. Throw it back at any of the swarms of enemies in the colosseum to complete the challenge.

Rumble in the Arena: Trample through 20 droids whilst riding the Reek.

In the second phase of the level, Battle Droids will swarm the arena. Just to the left of Mace Windu’s starting location, you’ll find the stunned Reek monster. Mount it like any other vehicle and press attack to trample droids.

Level 5: The Battle of the Jedi

The Dark Side: Reach Dooku within 5 minutes.

You don’t have to beat Dooku in 5 minutes. You just need to reach him. The blue battery puzzle solution is faster, then the light trap in the dark cavern. Use both solutions to speedily reach Dooku, ignoring all the enemies.

Alternatively, use the Astromech Terminal and cut through the door with a lightsaber to skip the dark cave entirely.

Bug Zapper: Build the ‘Electric Fly Trap’ to rid the cave area of Geonosian Warriors.

In the dark cavern, you’ll find glowing LEGO containers. Destroy them and build the bricks — select the “Electric Light Trap” on the left. The other option is a turret. Don’t pick the turret.

Forcing Them Out: Use the Force to defeat a Geonosian Warrior and a Battle Droid.

Battle Droids only appear in one special location on the map. In the bridge area (before the dark cave) you can grapple up to an orange handle on the left. This is directly left of the cave entrance. Grapple all the way to the opposite end to find Battle Droids. This area can only be reached in Free Play.